Vendor Fees-HighRiver Farmers Market 2026

About this event
10x10ft space for all 2026 Okotoks Farmers' Markets. (Total 14 dates)
Pay for 13 in advance, get 1 free.
If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option
10x10ft space for all 2026 Foothills Farmers' Markets. (Total 28 dates)
Pay for 13 in advance, get 1 free x 2 . Save an additional $40
HRFM $35*14=490-35=455 + OKFM $40x14=560-40=520 =875 - 40 = $835
10x10ft space for half of 2026. (Total 7 dates)
Intent to attend must be confirmed at least 1 week before the intended date.
10x10 tent & 8ft table. $20/week
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please select next option
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please select next option
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please select next option
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please select next option
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