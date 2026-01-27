Inclusion Foothills Association

Hosted by

Inclusion Foothills Association

About this event

Vendor Fees-HighRiver Farmers Market 2026

4 Ave SW

High River, AB T1V, Canada

2026 HRFM Vendor - 14 paid in advance
$455
Available until Jun 21

10x10ft space for all 2026 Okotoks Farmers' Markets. (Total 14 dates)
Pay for 13 in advance, get 1 free.

If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

2026 Foothills Vendor - 28 paid in advance
$835
Available until Jun 21

10x10ft space for all 2026 Foothills Farmers' Markets. (Total 28 dates)
Pay for 13 in advance, get 1 free x 2 . Save an additional $40

HRFM $35*14=490-35=455 + OKFM $40x14=560-40=520 =875 - 40 = $835

2026 1/2 Vendor - 7 paid in advance
$230
Available until Aug 9

10x10ft space for half of 2026. (Total 7 dates)
Intent to attend must be confirmed at least 1 week before the intended date.

Table/Tent rental per week
$20

10x10 tent & 8ft table. $20/week

Jun 18 HR Vendor
$35

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Jun 25 HR Vendor
$35

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Jul 2 HR Vendor
$35

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Jul 9 HR Vendor
$35

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Jul 16 HR Vendor
$35

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Jul 23 HR Vendor
$35

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Jul 30 HR Vendor
$35

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Aug 6 HR Vendor
$35

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Aug 13 HR Vendor
$35

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Aug 20 HR Vendor
$35

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Aug 27 HR Vendor
$35

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please select next option

Sep 3 HR Vendor
$35

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please select next option

Sep 10 HR Vendor
$35

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please select next option

Sep 17 HR Vendor
$35

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please select next option

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