Vendor Fees-Okotoks Farmers' Market 2026

204 Community Way

Okotoks, AB T1S 2N3, Canada

2026 OKFM Vendor - 14 pd in advance 100sqft
$520
Available until Jun 21

10x10ft space for all 2026 Okotoks Farmers' Markets. (Total 14 dates)
Pay for 13 in advance, get 1 free.

2026 OKFM Vendor - 14 pd in advance 250sqft
$975
Available until Jun 21

250sqft space for all 2026 Okotoks Farmers' Markets. (Total 14 dates)
Pay for 13 in advance, get 1 free.

2026 Foothills Vendor - 28 pd in advance
$835
Available until Jun 21

10x10ft space for all 2026 Foothills Farmers' Markets. (Total 28 dates)
Pay for 13 in advance, get 1 free x 2 . Save an additional $40

OKFM $40x14=560-40=520 + HRFM $35*14=490-35=455 =875 - 40 = $835

2026 1/2 Vendor - 7 pd in advance
$265
Available until Aug 9

10x10ft space for half of 2026. (Total 7 dates)
Intent to attend must be confirmed at least 2 weeks before the intended date.

OKFM Vendor 250sqft
$75

250sqft space. OKFM

June 19 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM

June 26 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM

July 3 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM

July 10 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM

Jul 17 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM

Aug 8 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM

Jul 24 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM

July 31 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM

Aug 7 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM

Aug 14 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM

Aug 21 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM

Aug 28 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM

Sep 4 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM

Sep 11 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM

Sep 18 OKFM Vendor
$40

10x10ft space. OKFM
Final Date of 2026

