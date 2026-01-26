Vendor Fees-Okotoks Farmers' Market 2026

About this event
10x10ft space for all 2026 Okotoks Farmers' Markets. (Total 14 dates)
Pay for 13 in advance, get 1 free.
250sqft space for all 2026 Okotoks Farmers' Markets. (Total 14 dates)
Pay for 13 in advance, get 1 free.
10x10ft space for all 2026 Foothills Farmers' Markets. (Total 28 dates)
Pay for 13 in advance, get 1 free x 2 . Save an additional $40
OKFM $40x14=560-40=520 + HRFM $35*14=490-35=455 =875 - 40 = $835
10x10ft space for half of 2026. (Total 7 dates)
Intent to attend must be confirmed at least 2 weeks before the intended date.
Final Date of 2026
