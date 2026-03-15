Positively Vegan Society

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Positively Vegan Society

About this event

Vendor Recruitment - Local Market Volunteer

South Vancouver Island
Free

Focus on: ​Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, View Royal, Colwood, Langford, Metchosin, Highlands, Sidney, Sooke, Salt Spring Island

Mid Vancouver Island
Free

Focus on: Campbell River, Courtenay, Comox, Cumberland, Parksville, Qualicum Beach, Port Alberni, Tofino, Ucluelet, Lake Cowichan, Powell River

Lower Mainland
Free

Focus on: Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Delta, Langley

Central Okanagan
Free

Focus On: Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland​

South Okanagan
Free

Focus On: Penticton, Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos, Okanagan Falls, Naramata, Kaleden

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