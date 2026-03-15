Vendor Recruitment - Local Market Volunteer

About this event
Focus on: Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, View Royal, Colwood, Langford, Metchosin, Highlands, Sidney, Sooke, Salt Spring Island
Focus on: Campbell River, Courtenay, Comox, Cumberland, Parksville, Qualicum Beach, Port Alberni, Tofino, Ucluelet, Lake Cowichan, Powell River
Focus on: Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Delta, Langley
Focus On: Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland
Focus On: Penticton, Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos, Okanagan Falls, Naramata, Kaleden
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