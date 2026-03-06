About this event
In-Person Vendor Recruitment Volunteer:
Positively Vegan is looking for outgoing volunteers to promote VegFest to vendors in person at farmers markets and other events across Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, and the Central Okanagan region. This role focuses on inviting vendors to join VegFest by highlighting the event’s strong attendance, positive atmosphere, and direct access to a targeted vegan audience.
