In-Person Vendor Recruitment Volunteer

South Vancouver Island
Free

In-Person Vendor Recruitment Volunteer:
Positively Vegan is looking for outgoing volunteers to promote VegFest to vendors in person at farmers markets and other events across Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, and the Central Okanagan region. This role focuses on inviting vendors to join VegFest by highlighting the event’s strong attendance, positive atmosphere, and direct access to a targeted vegan audience.

Mid Vancouver Island
Free

In-Person Vendor Recruitment Volunteer:
Lower Mainland
Free

In-Person Vendor Recruitment Volunteer:
Central Okanagan
Free

In-Person Vendor Recruitment Volunteer:
