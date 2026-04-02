SEHASA is the Home & School Committee, and 100% of the vendor fee profits go directly toward supporting our Souvenir community, helping fund initiatives, activities, and enriching experiences for students.





Secure your spot at SEHASA’s Spring Market and showcase your products in a vibrant, community-focused event! This vendor fee provides you with a dedicated space to connect with shoppers, promote your brand, and be part of a thoughtfully curated group of local businesses and creators.





Your vendor registration includes:

A designated vendor space for the duration of the event

Promotion through SEHASA’s marketing channels

Access to our vendor community, including an Instagram group for networking, updates, and mutual support

The opportunity to engage with a diverse audience and grow your customer base

Optional Raffle Contribution:

We will also be hosting a raffle during the event and warmly invite vendors to contribute one of their products or items. Participation is completely optional, but greatly appreciated, as it helps support the event and adds an extra layer of excitement for attendees.





Please note that your space is only confirmed once payment has been received. As spaces are limited, unpaid spots may be offered to vendors on our waitlist after the payment deadline.

We look forward to having you join us for a lively and successful Spring Market!