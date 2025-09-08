Vendors for Women's Day of Care 2025

Hosted by
If you are interested in being a VENDOR at the event, see details here: (fees may increase closer to event).
VENDOR PACKAGE #1 $50 you will get:
- 1 advertisement of your business on social media channels across all our networks
- 6ft table and 2 chairs (please bring your own table cloth)
VENDOR PACKAGE #2 $100 you will get:
- everything in package #1
- one announcement during event
- your own promo material in event bags
- catered meal for upto 2 (persons must be present)
VENDOR PACKAGE #3 $200 you will get:
- everything in package #2
- black table cloth for you to use for the day
- your logo on reusable signage for this and future events (must be paid in full by Sept 19th 2025 - after this date there is no guarantee of delivery before the event) OR your business ad for the event on our social media channels
- special promo collaboration pre/during/post event
This add-on includes:
One short announcement by our MC of your business/product or service to all attendees.
Promote your products or services to attendees post-event in the recap email to all attendees with a link to your website or social media.
