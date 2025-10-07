Vente de Loudcup pour financer la participation au championnat canadien de volleyball à Calgary
- Conception isotherme à double paroi / Double-walled insulated design
- Convient aux porte-gobelets standard / Fits standard cup holder
- Capacité de 680 ml / 23 oz capacity
- Matériau en polypropylène robuste / Solid polypropylene material
- Couvercle coulissant / Closing Slider Lid
Add a donation for Equipe Volleyball Citadins U16A
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!