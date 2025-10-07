Equipe Volleyball Citadins U16A

Vente de Loudcup pour financer la participation au championnat canadien de volleyball à Calgary

Loudcup marine / navy item
Loudcup marine / navy
$32
  • Conception isotherme à double paroi / Double-walled insulated design
  • Convient aux porte-gobelets standard / Fits standard cup holder
  • Capacité de 680 ml / 23 oz capacity
  • Matériau en polypropylène robuste / Solid polypropylene material
  • Couvercle coulissant / Closing Slider Lid
Loudcup blanc / white item
Loudcup blanc / white
$32
  • Conception isotherme à double paroi / Double-walled insulated design
  • Convient aux porte-gobelets standard / Fits standard cup holder
  • Capacité de 680 ml / 23 oz capacity
  • Matériau en polypropylène robuste / Solid polypropylene material
  • Couvercle coulissant / Closing Slider Lid
