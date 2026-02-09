Sponsorship and Advertising - À LA DEMANDE GÉNÉRALE - 3 mai 2026 - Ensemble vocal Pop de Montréal / DivertisSon

- Mention in the program - "Our sponsors" section: NAME; - WEB LINK in the program; - LOGO in the program - Exclusive advert on a program page (limited places - first come first served) and DESCRIPTIVE TEXT in the "Our Sponsor" section OR half page with photo and text ("political" sponsorship option);

- Mention in the program - "Our sponsors" section: NAME; - WEB LINK in the program; - LOGO in the program - Exclusive advert on a program page (limited places - first come first served) and DESCRIPTIVE TEXT in the "Our Sponsor" section OR half page with photo and text ("political" sponsorship option);

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