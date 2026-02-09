Sponsorship and Advertising - À LA DEMANDE GÉNÉRALE - 3 mai 2026 - Ensemble vocal Pop de Montréal / DivertisSon
Premium - Main Sponsor -
$500
- Mention in the program - "Our sponsors" section: NAME / LOGO & WEB LINK
- Exclusive advert on a program page (limited places - first come first served)
OR
half page with photo and text ("political" sponsorship option)
- VISUAL ADVERTISING IN THE ROOM (on screens)
- Main sponsor mention with IMAGE / PHOTO on the 2nd program page;
- 2 free VIP entries (reserved seat and 2 drinks).
- Mention in the program - "Our sponsors" section: NAME / LOGO & WEB LINK
- Exclusive advert on a program page (limited places - first come first served)
OR
half page with photo and text ("political" sponsorship option)
- VISUAL ADVERTISING IN THE ROOM (on screens)
- Main sponsor mention with IMAGE / PHOTO on the 2nd program page;
- 2 free VIP entries (reserved seat and 2 drinks).
1
Platinum
$300
- Mention in the program - "Our sponsors" section: NAME / LOGO & WEB LINK
- Exclusive advert on a program page (limited places - first come first served)
OR
half page with photo and text ("political" sponsorship option)
- VISUAL ADVERTISING IN THE ROOM.
- Mention in the program - "Our sponsors" section: NAME / LOGO & WEB LINK
- Exclusive advert on a program page (limited places - first come first served)
OR
half page with photo and text ("political" sponsorship option)
- VISUAL ADVERTISING IN THE ROOM.
1
Gold
$200
- Mention in the program - "Our sponsors" section: NAME;
- WEB LINK in the program;
- LOGO in the program
- Exclusive advert on a program page (limited places - first come first served) and DESCRIPTIVE TEXT in the "Our Sponsor" section
OR
half page with photo and text ("political" sponsorship option);
- Mention in the program - "Our sponsors" section: NAME;
- WEB LINK in the program;
- LOGO in the program
- Exclusive advert on a program page (limited places - first come first served) and DESCRIPTIVE TEXT in the "Our Sponsor" section
OR
half page with photo and text ("political" sponsorship option);
1
Silver
$100
- Mention in the program - "Our sponsors" section: NAME, WEB LINK, LOGO.
- Mention in the program - "Our sponsors" section: NAME, WEB LINK, LOGO.
1
Bronze
$50
The Montreal Pop Vocal Ensemble / DivertisSon offers you:
- Mention in the program - "Our sponsors" section: NAME;
- WEB LINK in the program.
The Montreal Pop Vocal Ensemble / DivertisSon offers you:
- Mention in the program - "Our sponsors" section: NAME;
- WEB LINK in the program.
1
Add a donation for Ensemble vocal DivertisSon
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