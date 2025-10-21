<div>Vente Spéciale Bleue</div>

Large visor. Available in three sizes and two colors.
🎣 Sondeur Lowrance HOOK-4x – Couleur
Modèle complet avec transducteur de tableau arrière et support.
🔹 Écran couleur 4,3"
🔹 Lecture de la profondeur, du relief et des échos de poissons
🔹 Transducteur, câble et support inclus
🔹 État : excellent, prêt à utiliser
👉 Prix demandé : 120 $
📍 Localisation : Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Possibilité de reçu d’impôt
🎣 Lowrance HOOK-4x Fishfinder – Color
Complete unit with transom-mount transducer and bracket.
🔹 4.3" color display
🔹 Reads depth, bottom structure, and fish echoes
🔹 Includes transducer, power cable, and mount
🔹 Condition: excellent, ready to use
👉 Asking price: $120
📍 Location: Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Tax receipt available
🎣 Sondeur Humminbird 561 – Noir et blanc
Modèle complet avec transducteur de tableau arrière et support.
🔹 Écran 5" noir et blanc
🔹 Lecture de la profondeur, du relief et des échos de poissons
🔹 Transducteur, câble et support inclus
🔹 État : excellent, prêt à utiliser
👉 Prix demandé : 100 $
📍 Localisation : Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Possibilité de reçu d’impôt
🎣 Humminbird 561 Fishfinder – Black & White
Complete unit with transom-mount transducer and bracket.
🔹 5" black-and-white display
🔹 Reads depth, bottom structure, and fish echoes
🔹 Includes transducer, power cable, and mount
🔹 Condition: excellent, ready to use
👉 Asking price: $100
📍 Location: Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Tax receipt available
🔋 Batterie marine Quicksilver 12 V
Batterie de démarrage marine en bon état, vendue avec son boîtier de protection.
🔹 Modèle Quicksilver Marine Starting 12 V
🔹 Format pour moteur hors-bord ou équipements nautiques
🔹 Boîtier rigide inclus
🔹 Bornes propres, prête à l’usage
🔹 État de service : comme neufs
👉 Prix demandé : 60 $
📍 Localisation : Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Possibilité de reçu d’impôt
🔋 Quicksilver Marine Starting Battery 12 V
12-volt marine starting battery in good condition, sold with protective case.
🔹 Quicksilver Marine Starting 12 V model
🔹 Suitable for outboard motors or marine equipment
🔹 Includes rigid carrying case
🔹 Clean terminals, ready to use
🔹 Condition: like new
👉 Asking price: $60
📍 Location: Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Tax receipt available
🌐 Routeur TP-Link TL-ER7206 – Multi-WAN VPN (Omada)
🔹 1 port SFP WAN, 1 port WAN RJ45, 2 ports WAN/LAN (jusqu’à 4 WAN)
🔹 Gestion Omada SDN ou autonome
🔹 Supporte jusqu’à 100 tunnels VPN IPsec, OpenVPN, L2TP/PPTP
🔹 État : excellent, réinitialisé et prêt à configurer
👉 Prix demandé : 75 $
📍 Localisation : Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Possibilité de reçu d’impôt
🌐 TP-Link TL-ER7206 Router – Multi-WAN VPN (Omada)
🔹 1 SFP WAN, 1 RJ45 WAN, 2 WAN/LAN ports (up to 4 WAN)
🔹 Managed via Omada SDN or standalone
🔹 Supports up to 100 IPsec VPN tunnels, plus OpenVPN, L2TP/PPTP
🔹 Condition: excellent, factory-reset and ready to configure
👉 Asking price: $75
📍 Location: Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Tax receipt available
🖨️ Imprimante Canon PIXMA MG2525 – Copie / Scan / Impression
🔹 Fonctions : impression, copie et numérisation
🔹 Connexion USB (câble d’alimentation inclus)
🔹 Cartouches : PG-245 (noir) et CL-246 (couleur)
🔹 État : bon fonctionnement
👉 Prix demandé : 20 $
📍 Localisation : Ayer’s Cliff
🖨️ Canon PIXMA MG2525 Printer – Copy / Scan / Print
🔹 Functions: print, copy, and scan
🔹 USB connection (power cable included)
🔹 Cartridges: PG-245 black / CL-246 color
🔹 Condition: good working order
👉 Asking price: $20
📍 Location: Ayer’s Cliff
💼 Mallette à roulettes en cuir MANCINI
🔹 Cuir véritable, doublure intérieure propre
🔹 Poignée télescopique robuste
🔹 Roues intégrées en bon état
🔹 Plusieurs compartiments et poches avant
🔹 État : excellent, prête à l’usage
👉 Prix demandé : 60 $
📍 Localisation : Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Possibilité de reçu d’impôt
💼 MANCINI Leather Rolling Briefcase
🔹 Genuine leather, clean interior lining
🔹 Sturdy telescopic handle
🔹 Smooth-rolling wheels
🔹 Multiple compartments and front pockets
🔹 Condition: excellent, ready to use
👉 Asking price: $60
📍 Location: Ayer’s Cliff
🧾 Tax receipt available
