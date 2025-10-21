<div>Vente Spéciale Bleue</div>

🌐 Routeur TP-Link TL-ER7206 – Multi-WAN VPN (Omada)

🔹 1 port SFP WAN, 1 port WAN RJ45, 2 ports WAN/LAN (jusqu’à 4 WAN)

🔹 Gestion Omada SDN ou autonome

🔹 Supporte jusqu’à 100 tunnels VPN IPsec, OpenVPN, L2TP/PPTP

🔹 État : excellent, réinitialisé et prêt à configurer





👉 Prix demandé : 75 $

📍 Localisation : Ayer’s Cliff

🧾 Possibilité de reçu d’impôt





🌐 TP-Link TL-ER7206 Router – Multi-WAN VPN (Omada)

🔹 1 SFP WAN, 1 RJ45 WAN, 2 WAN/LAN ports (up to 4 WAN)

🔹 Managed via Omada SDN or standalone

🔹 Supports up to 100 IPsec VPN tunnels, plus OpenVPN, L2TP/PPTP

🔹 Condition: excellent, factory-reset and ready to configure





👉 Asking price: $75

📍 Location: Ayer’s Cliff

🧾 Tax receipt available