Hosted by

Canadian Association of Critical Care Nurses (CACCN)

About this event

Saskatchewan Chapter Critical Care Education Night: Respectfully... Ventilators for Dummies by Dr. K. Whittemore

2635 Star Lite St

Regina, SK S4V 3E1, Canada

In Person Attendance
$11.10

Taxes Included


Become a CACCN member and save!


Tickets for CACCN members are FREE! If you are a CACCN member, please e-mail [email protected] for your promo code PRIOR to purchasing your ticket.


If you want to become a CACCN member, please visit https://caccn.ca/join-us/

Virtual Attendance
$11.10

Taxes Included


Become a CACCN member and save!


Tickets for CACCN members are FREE! If you are a CACCN member, please e-mail [email protected] for your promo code PRIOR to purchasing your ticket.


If you want to become a CACCN member, please visit https://caccn.ca/join-us/

Event Recording Ticket
$11.10

Taxes Included


Become a CACCN member and save!


Tickets for CACCN members are FREE! If you are a CACCN member, please e-mail [email protected] for your promo code PRIOR to purchasing your ticket.


If you want to become a CACCN member, please visit https://caccn.ca/join-us/

Student - In Person Attendance
$5.55

Taxes Included

Student - Virtual Attendance
$5.55

Taxes Incuded

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