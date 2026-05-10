Waterloo Wellington Buddhist Monastery and Meditation Centre

Hosted by

Waterloo Wellington Buddhist Monastery and Meditation Centre

About this event

Vesak 2026: Illuminating the Path of Compassion

1145 Roseville Rd

Cambridge, ON N1R 5S3, Canada

Volunteer Registration
Free

Join Our Volunteer Team

We need hands and hearts to help with:

  • Lantern Making & Decoration
  • Food Preparation & Serving at the Dansela
  • Bhakthi Geetha Choir & Event Coordination

Please select a "Volunteer Registration Ticket" to sign up for your preferred shift.

Flower Offering (Pushpa Puja)
$25

Covers the cost of fresh flowers to be offered during the Vesak ceremony

Service & Cleanup Pack:
$35

This contribution covers the essential plates, cups, utensils, and heavy-duty garbage bags needed to serve our guests safely and keep the event grounds clean.

Vegetable & Dry Ration Pack:
$50

Provides the essential ingredients for several large batches of food for Dansela

Atapirikara Offering:
$75

Sponsor a full set of the eight sacred requisites to be offered to the Maha Sangha during the Vesak ceremony.

Essential Supplies & Food Gifts(In-kind Donations)
Free

Support our celebration by donating physical items such as dry rations, fresh vegetables, ice cream, or ceremonial flowers and oil.

Damma School Donations
$25

Help us make this year’s Vesak Bhakti Geetha presentation a meaningful and successful devotional offering. Your support, participation, and encouragement will help inspire our children and community to share their gratitude and devotion to the Buddha through song.

Add a donation for Waterloo Wellington Buddhist Monastery and Meditation Centre

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