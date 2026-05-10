Vesak 2026: Illuminating the Path of Compassion

About this event
We need hands and hearts to help with:
Please select a "Volunteer Registration Ticket" to sign up for your preferred shift.
Covers the cost of fresh flowers to be offered during the Vesak ceremony
This contribution covers the essential plates, cups, utensils, and heavy-duty garbage bags needed to serve our guests safely and keep the event grounds clean.
Provides the essential ingredients for several large batches of food for Dansela
Sponsor a full set of the eight sacred requisites to be offered to the Maha Sangha during the Vesak ceremony.
Support our celebration by donating physical items such as dry rations, fresh vegetables, ice cream, or ceremonial flowers and oil.
Help us make this year’s Vesak Bhakti Geetha presentation a meaningful and successful devotional offering. Your support, participation, and encouragement will help inspire our children and community to share their gratitude and devotion to the Buddha through song.
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