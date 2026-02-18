Veterans' House Canada/maison Du Vétéran Canada
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Veterans' House Canada/maison Du Vétéran Canada

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Veterans' House Canada Charity Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Grace in the Kitchen Gift Basket item
Grace in the Kitchen Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

This eclectic collection of kitchen goodies offers a little something for everyone. Practical, fun, and full of surprises!

  • Approx. Value: $150
  • Donated by Grace in the Kitchen


Brookstreet Stay & Play item
Brookstreet Stay & Play
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect getaway with an overnight stay at the Brookstreet Hotel and a round of golf for two with a cart.


Package Includes:

  • Stay and enjoy luxury overnight guest room accommodations at Brookstreet Hotel.
  • Full access to Flex Fitness center and pools.
  • Play around of golf for 2 people on the Marshes Golf Course with power cart.
  • Full access to golf practice facility
  • Approx. Value: $600

Donated by Brookstreet Hotel

Moxies Chef's Table item
Moxies Chef's Table
$150

Starting bid

This exclusive Chef's Table Experience for 4 guests includes a selection of appetizers, entrées with wine and beverage pairing and an assortment of our house-made desserts.

  • Dinner for 4
  • Approx. Value $500

Donated by Moxies

2-Night Stay at Fairmont Le Château Montebello item
2-Night Stay at Fairmont Le Château Montebello
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxurious two-night stay at Fairmont Le Château Montebello. Relax, recharge, and experience one of Canada's most iconic resorts.


Package Includes:

  • 2-Night Stay
  • Includes Breakfast and Dinner for two
  • Approx Value: $1,548

Donated by Star Motors - Yves

ClubEG Membership item
ClubEG Membership
$100

Starting bid

Your 2026 ClubEG Membership lets you play any of our great partner courses at the posted members-only rates, along with a host of other perks.

  • For new members only
  • Approx Value: $649

Donated by ClubEG

ClubEG Membership item
ClubEG Membership
$100

Starting bid

Your 2026 ClubEG Membership lets you play any of our great partner courses at the posted members-only rates, along with a host of other perks.

  • For new members only
  • Approx Value: $649

Donated by ClubEG

Foursome with Power Carts at Club de Golf Le Sorcier item
Foursome with Power Carts at Club de Golf Le Sorcier
$150

Starting bid

Gather your foursome and enjoy a round of golf at Club de Golf Le Sorcier. A fantastic day on one of the region's premier courses awaits!


Package Includes:

  • One foursome (4 players)
  • Power carts included
  • 18 holes of golf at Club de Golf Le Sorcier
  • Approx Value: $400

Donated by ClubEG

Foursome at Loch March Golf Club item
Foursome at Loch March Golf Club
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for four at the renowned Loch March Golf Club. A perfect day on the links awaits!


Package Includes:

  • One foursome (4 players)
  • Power carts included
  • 18 holes of golf at Loch March Golf Club
  • Approx Value: $400

Donated by ClubEG

Foursome with Carts at Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club item
Foursome with Carts at Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club
$150

Starting bid

Gather your friends, clients, or family and enjoy a complete golf experience that includes everything you need for a stress-free round—just show up, hop in your carts, and play.


Package Includes:

  • One foursome (4 players)
  • Power carts included
  • 18 holes of golf at Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club
  • Approx Value: $400

Donated by: Smith Falls Golf & Country Club – Barry Clark

Two 9-Hole Walking Rounds at Metcalfe Golf Club item
Two 9-Hole Walking Rounds at Metcalfe Golf Club
$25

Starting bid

Perfect for golfers who appreciate a laid-back round, great company, and the simple enjoyment of the game.


Package Includes:

  • Two 9-hole walking rounds of golf
  • Access to Metcalfe Golf Club’s scenic and playable course
  • Flexible use for casual play or split visits
  • Approx Value: $100

Donated By: Metcalfe Golf Club – Rob Howell

Via Rail Business Class Travel Voucher for 2 item
Via Rail Business Class Travel Voucher for 2
$150

Starting bid

All Aboard for a First-Class Experience 🚆


Enjoy the luxury of VIA Rail Business Class travel for two. Whether it's a weekend getaway or a special trip, you'll travel in comfort with premium service every step of the way.


Package Includes:

  • Trip for two (2) in Business Class between Quebec, QC and Windsor, ON (return)
  • Meal and Bar Service
  • Approx. Value: $600

Donated by Veterans' House Canada

Aperol Spritz Gift Basket item
Aperol Spritz Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Sunshine in a glass—no passport required.


Bright, bubbly, and unmistakably Italian—this Aperol Spritz experience is the perfect way to toast a great day while supporting a great cause." 🍊🥂


Package Includes:

  • Premium Prosecco
  • Aperol Aperitivo
  • Everything needed to craft the perfect Aperol Spritz
  • Approx Value: $100
Moscow Mule Gift Basket item
Moscow Mule Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Kick back, sip boldly, and let the mule do the heavy lifting.


Cool, crisp, and full of flavor, this Moscow Mule experience is the perfect way to raise a glass while supporting a great cause." 🍋🥃🏌️‍♂️


Package Includes:

  • Absolut Vodka
  • Premium ginger beer and Moscow Mule essentials
  • Copper Mugs
  • Approx Value: $125
Caesar Gift Basket item
Caesar Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

The ultimate brunch companion, game-day hero, and patio essential.


Spicy, savoury, and unmistakably Canadian—this Caesar experience is made for celebrating great shots on and off the course." 🏌️‍♂️🍅


Package Includes:

  • Absolut Vodka
  • Caesar cocktail essentials and mixers
  • Rim salts, garnishes, and classic Caesar fixings
  • Everything needed to craft the perfect Canadian Caesar at home
  • Approx Value: $120
Old Fashion Gift Basket item
Old Fashion Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Raise a glass to one of the world's most celebrated bourbons. This premium package features a bottle of Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon, renowned for its rich caramel, vanilla, citrus, and spice notes that make it the perfect foundation for a truly exceptional Old Fashioned.


Package Includes:

  • Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon
  • Premium Old Fashioned cocktail essentials
  • Approx. Value: $200


Whisky Sour Gift Basket item
Whisky Sour Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

When life gives you lemons (or in this case, Limes) make a Whisky Sour.


Discover the perfect balance of sweet, sour, and smooth with this premium Whiskey Sour experience. At the heart of this package is Bib & Tucker Classic 6-Year-Old Bourbon, an award-winning small-batch bourbon celebrated for its rich notes of vanilla, toasted oak, caramel, and spice.


Package Includes:

  • Bib & Tucker Classic 6 Year Old Bourbon
  • Premium Whiskey Sour cocktail ingredients and accessories
  • Everything needed to create a memorable bourbon cocktail experience
  • Approx Value: $120
Manhattan Gift Basket item
Manhattan Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Classic Manhattan Experience Featuring Baker's 7 Year Old Bourbon


Elevate your cocktail game with this sophisticated Manhattan experience, featuring Baker's 7 Year Old Single Barrel Bourbon. Known for its bold character, rich oak influence, and notes of vanilla, caramel, toasted nuts, and spice, Baker's creates a Manhattan that is both smooth and unforgettable.


Package Includes:

  • Baker's 7 Year Old Single Barrel Bourbon
  • Premium Manhattan cocktail ingredients and accessories
  • Everything needed to create a classic, bartender-quality Manhattan at home
  • Approx. Value: $160
Exclusive Ottawa Dining Experience item
Exclusive Ottawa Dining Experience
$100

Starting bid

Experience one of Ottawa's premier dining destinations.


Package Includes:

  • Rideau Club - Dinner for Two including a bottle of wine
  • Approx. Value: $250
Premium Steak Night Out item
Premium Steak Night Out
$100

Starting bid

A perfect pairing for steak lovers


Package Includes:

  • Harmon's Steak House Gift Card ($250)
  • Approx. Value: $250
Date Night Package item
Date Night Package
$70

Starting bid

Whether it's a special occasion or just a night away from the kitchen, this package has date night covered.


Package Includes:

  • The Keg — $150 Gift Card
  • Montana's — 2 × $25 Gift Cards
  • Approx. Value: $200

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!