Veterans' House Canada Charity Golf Tournament Silent Auction

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This eclectic collection of kitchen goodies offers a little something for everyone. Practical, fun, and full of surprises!
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Enjoy the perfect getaway with an overnight stay at the Brookstreet Hotel and a round of golf for two with a cart.
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Donated by Brookstreet Hotel
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This exclusive Chef's Table Experience for 4 guests includes a selection of appetizers, entrées with wine and beverage pairing and an assortment of our house-made desserts.
Donated by Moxies
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Enjoy a luxurious two-night stay at Fairmont Le Château Montebello. Relax, recharge, and experience one of Canada's most iconic resorts.
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Donated by Star Motors - Yves
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Your 2026 ClubEG Membership lets you play any of our great partner courses at the posted members-only rates, along with a host of other perks.
Donated by ClubEG
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Your 2026 ClubEG Membership lets you play any of our great partner courses at the posted members-only rates, along with a host of other perks.
Donated by ClubEG
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Gather your foursome and enjoy a round of golf at Club de Golf Le Sorcier. A fantastic day on one of the region's premier courses awaits!
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Donated by ClubEG
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Enjoy a round of golf for four at the renowned Loch March Golf Club. A perfect day on the links awaits!
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Donated by ClubEG
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Gather your friends, clients, or family and enjoy a complete golf experience that includes everything you need for a stress-free round—just show up, hop in your carts, and play.
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Donated by: Smith Falls Golf & Country Club – Barry Clark
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Perfect for golfers who appreciate a laid-back round, great company, and the simple enjoyment of the game.
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Donated By: Metcalfe Golf Club – Rob Howell
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All Aboard for a First-Class Experience 🚆
Enjoy the luxury of VIA Rail Business Class travel for two. Whether it's a weekend getaway or a special trip, you'll travel in comfort with premium service every step of the way.
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Donated by Veterans' House Canada
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Sunshine in a glass—no passport required.
Bright, bubbly, and unmistakably Italian—this Aperol Spritz experience is the perfect way to toast a great day while supporting a great cause." 🍊🥂
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Kick back, sip boldly, and let the mule do the heavy lifting.
Cool, crisp, and full of flavor, this Moscow Mule experience is the perfect way to raise a glass while supporting a great cause." 🍋🥃🏌️♂️
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The ultimate brunch companion, game-day hero, and patio essential.
Spicy, savoury, and unmistakably Canadian—this Caesar experience is made for celebrating great shots on and off the course." 🏌️♂️🍅
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Raise a glass to one of the world's most celebrated bourbons. This premium package features a bottle of Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon, renowned for its rich caramel, vanilla, citrus, and spice notes that make it the perfect foundation for a truly exceptional Old Fashioned.
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When life gives you lemons (or in this case, Limes) make a Whisky Sour.
Discover the perfect balance of sweet, sour, and smooth with this premium Whiskey Sour experience. At the heart of this package is Bib & Tucker Classic 6-Year-Old Bourbon, an award-winning small-batch bourbon celebrated for its rich notes of vanilla, toasted oak, caramel, and spice.
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Classic Manhattan Experience Featuring Baker's 7 Year Old Bourbon
Elevate your cocktail game with this sophisticated Manhattan experience, featuring Baker's 7 Year Old Single Barrel Bourbon. Known for its bold character, rich oak influence, and notes of vanilla, caramel, toasted nuts, and spice, Baker's creates a Manhattan that is both smooth and unforgettable.
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Experience one of Ottawa's premier dining destinations.
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A perfect pairing for steak lovers
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Whether it's a special occasion or just a night away from the kitchen, this package has date night covered.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!