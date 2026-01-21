The Invisible Practice Society for Deaf-Centric Creativity
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The Invisible Practice Society for Deaf-Centric Creativity

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The Invisible Practice Society for Deaf-Centric Creativity

About this event

Sales closed

VIBRO-PLAYGROUND Silent Auction!

Pick-up location

10130 100 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0N8, Canada

Bundle #1 item
Bundle #1
$150

Starting bid

TWO PASSES - Expanse Festival 2026 - worth $400

GIFT CARD - Made by Marcus - worth $40

GIFT CARD - Porch Light Books - worth $50

Bundle #2 item
Bundle #2
$30

Starting bid

HOME CARE BASKET - Re:Plenish Zero Waste - worth $100

Locally-made and ethically-sourced items and supplies to make your home even more beautiful.

Soaps, candles, scrubbers, and more!

Run out of something? Bring the bottle back to Re:Plenish for bulk-priced refills!

Bundle #3 item
Bundle #3
$80

Starting bid

TWO PASSES - Nextfest 2026 - worth $80

TWO TICKETS - RAT ACADEMY 1 & 2 - worth $120

GIFT CARD & MUG - Farrow Sandwiches - worth $40

Bundle #4 item
Bundle #4
$75

Starting bid

TWO PASSES - Shadow Theatre 2026 programming - worth $200

GIFT CARD & HAT - Franks Community Pub - worth $40

DIGITAL FILM RENTAL - Catalyst Theatre - worth $30

Bundle #5 item
Bundle #5
$90

Starting bid

4 hours of creative consultation and mentorship with Connor - The Invisible Practice - worth $300

Bundle #6 item
Bundle #6
$90

Starting bid

GIFT CARD & BOOK - Magpie Books - worth $50

SKIN MOISTURIZER - Moss Gabriola - worth $70

GIFT CARD - Kind Ice Cream - worth $25

CONVERGENCE 2026 - Good Women Dance - worth $150

Bundle #7 item
Bundle #7
$75

Starting bid

HAIR CARE & GIFT CARD - BTEAM Barbers - worth $150

GIFT CARD - Woodwork - worth $100

Bundle #8 item
Bundle #8
$30

Starting bid

Two framed photos taken by our very own DeafBlind creative consultant, Coco! Frames included. Worth $120.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!