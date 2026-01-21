VIBRO-PLAYGROUND Silent Auction!

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About this event
Starting bid
TWO PASSES - Expanse Festival 2026 - worth $400
GIFT CARD - Made by Marcus - worth $40
GIFT CARD - Porch Light Books - worth $50
Starting bid
HOME CARE BASKET - Re:Plenish Zero Waste - worth $100
Locally-made and ethically-sourced items and supplies to make your home even more beautiful.
Soaps, candles, scrubbers, and more!
Run out of something? Bring the bottle back to Re:Plenish for bulk-priced refills!
Starting bid
TWO PASSES - Nextfest 2026 - worth $80
TWO TICKETS - RAT ACADEMY 1 & 2 - worth $120
GIFT CARD & MUG - Farrow Sandwiches - worth $40
Starting bid
TWO PASSES - Shadow Theatre 2026 programming - worth $200
GIFT CARD & HAT - Franks Community Pub - worth $40
DIGITAL FILM RENTAL - Catalyst Theatre - worth $30
Starting bid
4 hours of creative consultation and mentorship with Connor - The Invisible Practice - worth $300
Starting bid
GIFT CARD & BOOK - Magpie Books - worth $50
SKIN MOISTURIZER - Moss Gabriola - worth $70
GIFT CARD - Kind Ice Cream - worth $25
CONVERGENCE 2026 - Good Women Dance - worth $150
Starting bid
HAIR CARE & GIFT CARD - BTEAM Barbers - worth $150
GIFT CARD - Woodwork - worth $100
Starting bid
Two framed photos taken by our very own DeafBlind creative consultant, Coco! Frames included. Worth $120.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!