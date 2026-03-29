Victoria Bulldog Society Food Drive

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Big Country Raw
Pure Beef
4lb Carton
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Big Country Raw
Pure Rabbit
4lb Carton
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Big Country Raw
Pure Lamb
4lb Carton
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Big Country Raw
Pure Pork
4lbs Carton
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Acana
Limited Ingredient
Pork & Squash
4lb Bag of Kibble
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Acana
Limited Ingredient
Pork & Squash
8lb Bag of Kibble
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Acana
Limited Ingredient
Pork & Squash
23.8lb Bag of Kibble
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Orijen
Amazing Grains
Regional Red
4lb Bag of Kibble
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Orijen
Amazing Grains
Regional Red
21.3lbs Bag of Kibble
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Big Country Raw
Pure Kangaroo
4lb Carton
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Carnivora Bulk - Diets
Raw Pork
24lb Box
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Carnivora Bulk - Diets
Raw Rabbit
24lbs Box
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Carnivora Bulk - Diets
Raw Lamb
24lb Box
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Carnivora Bulk - Diets
Raw Goat
24lb Box
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Carnivora Bulk - Diets
Raw Duck
24lb Box
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Canivora Bulk - Diets
Raw Beef
24lb Box
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Honest Kitchen
Base Mix
Grain Free Fruit & Veggie Recipe
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Royal Canin
Hydrolyzed Protein
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Fresh Quail Eggs
18 pack
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Big Country Raw
Frozen Quail Eggs
18 pack
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—to opt out simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
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