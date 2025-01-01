Victoria Bulldog Society's Holiday Auction

Flintstone Venue Rental item
Flintstone Venue Rental
$500

Starting bid

Flintstones Venue Rental

The perfect venue for your next event or meeting

Valued up to $1800 

 

Our versatile spaces are perfect for weddings, birthdays, corporate events, and more. Enjoy our outdoor kitchen with a gas pizza oven, infrared BBQ, gas fireplace, and high bar seating, or utilize our spacious boardroom with audio/video equipment and an espresso machine. With ample street parking and wheelchair accessibility, Flintstones venue space offers both convenience and comfort. Unforgettable memories await!

Outdoor Kitchen

Our outdoor kitchen provides a top-tier outdoor entertaining experience. It features a gas pizza oven, infrared BBQ, gas fireplace, ceiling heating, high bar seating, and a keg setup. Designed for comfort and socializing, it’s perfect for both casual get-togethers and grand celebrations. Enjoy the perfect blend of luxury and functionality to make your event unforgettable.

Boardroom 

Our boardroom offers a spacious and professional setting, complete with a fridge and freezer, audio/video equipment, and an espresso machine. Designed for efficiency and comfort, it’s ideal for corporate meetings, training sessions, and formal gatherings, providing everything you need for a productive event.


 

If you are interested in renting our venue, please speak with 
one of our team members for more details!

www.victoriavenuerentals.com

Sail Away Getaway Pack – BC Ferries Travel Pass Bundle item
$185

Starting bid

Ready for an island adventure? This BC Ferries travel pack gives you the freedom to explore beautiful British Columbia by sea — for free!

This bundle includes 4 BC Ferries passes valid until May 31, 2026, making it perfect for spontaneous getaways, planned holidays, or gifting to someone who needs a coastal escape.

🎟️ Included:

  • 2 Complimentary Adult Passenger Travel Passes
  • 2 Complimentary Passenger Vehicle & Driver Travel Passes

Whether you’re visiting family, planning a scenic road trip, or sneaking away for a much-needed break, these passes let you enjoy smooth sailing without the cost.

Bid big and set sail — adventure awaits! 🌊✨

Sip, Sparkle & Smell Divine Gift Set item
$67

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone fabulous!) to the ultimate glow-up bundle featuring three stunning treasures:

🍓 Holocene Distilling “Project Lost & Found” Strawberry Vanilla Vodka (750ml)
A limited-release, small-batch infusion bursting with fresh strawberry sweetness and smooth vanilla warmth. Perfect for festive cocktails, cozy winter sipping, or showing off your excellent taste at holiday gatherings.

💎 Custom-Made Glam Diva Chick
This sparkly, personality-packed diva chick is handcrafted and full of attitude. She’s the perfect statement décor piece for anyone who loves a little glam, a little sass, and a whole lot of fabulous energy.

✨ Crystal Infused Diffuser
Elevate your space with this soothing, crystal-charged diffuser. Designed to promote calm, clarity, and good vibes, it gently scents your home while adding an elegant, holistic touch.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or gifting someone special, this trio brings flavour, sparkle, and serenity all in one gorgeous package. A must-have for anyone who loves a little luxury!

Tiny Paws Luxe Treat & Toy Bundle item
$22

Starting bid

Treat your stylish little pup to a gift bag packed with luxury, flavour, and fun! The Tiny Paw’s Gift Bag is perfect for spoiled pups, holiday gifting, or anyone who believes their dog deserves the finer things in life.

Inside this chic bundle, you’ll find:

🍽️ 2 x Chewy Vuiton Paris Food & Water Bowls
Give mealtime a designer glow-up with these adorable, fashionable bowls inspired by runway glamour.

🍗 Woof Freeze-Dried Dog Bites – Chicken Recipe (50g)
Nutrient-rich, high-value treats your dog will go wild for.

🐟 Polkadog Premium Dog Treats – Salmon Recipe (50g)
A tasty, crunchy favourite made with high-quality ingredients.

🦴 12” Braided Dog Chew
Perfect for satisfying that natural chewing instinct while keeping teeth busy and clean.

👟 Dogior Dog Shoe Toy with Squeaker
A playful, cheeky designer parody toy—because every fashionable dog needs one!

This gift bag is overflowing with style, flavour, and fun, making it the perfect pampered pup package. Your dog will thank you with extra tail wags

Mustard Maker’s Luxe Tote & Candle Set item
Mustard Maker’s Luxe Tote & Candle Set
$70

Starting bid

Calling all crafters, knitters, crocheters, and makers! The Della Q Maker’s Mesh Tote in Mustard (value $98) is the ultimate blend of style, practicality, and creative freedom — and this bundle just got even better!

This beautifully designed bag is one part tote, one part rucksack, giving you two comfortable ways to carry your projects — either as a crossbody or over the shoulder. Its fully transparent mesh body makes it easy to see everything inside, perfect for warm-weather making or on-the-go crafting.

With ample space to hold 10+ skeins or medium-to-large projects, it’s built for serious makers. Every detail is thoughtfully crafted, including:

✨ Matching clip-in Scissor Pocket
✨ Exclusive canvas Oh Snap bag
✨ Adjustable strap for versatile carrying
✨ Lightweight, breathable mesh
✨ Generous size: 15” L x 10” H x 6” W

And to make this bundle even more delightful, it also comes with a Sand & Paws Amber Fig Candle — a warm, cozy scent that brings calm and inspiration to any crafting space.

Whether you’re heading to knit night, crafting at the beach, or organizing your next big project, this tote keeps everything stylish, secure, and accessible.

A perfect gift for the maker in your life — or a treat for yourself!

Eco-Chic Wrapagami Gift Set item
$32

Starting bid

Give your gifts a stylish, sustainable twist with this beautiful Wrapagami – The Art of Fabric Gift Wraps bundle by Jennifer Playford.

This eco-friendly set includes 3 packages of Furochi Reusable Fabric Gift Wraps, with 2 wraps per package — that’s 6 stunning reusable wraps in total! Perfect for holidays, birthdays, special occasions, or anyone looking to reduce waste without sacrificing beauty.

These fabric wraps are:
🌿 Reusable & zero-waste
🎨 Elegant and artistic
💚 Earth-friendly alternative to paper
🎁 Fun and easy to use

Inspired by the Japanese tradition of furoshiki, these wraps can be used again and again for gifts, décor, bottle wrapping, lunch bundles, or even creative home organization.

A gorgeous, practical, planet-loving addition to your gift-giving toolkit!

Tunes & Tacos Gift Bundle item
$65

Starting bid

The perfect mix of tech and tasty! This fun and functional bundle pairs an Alexa Echo Dot (Blue) with a $50 Tacofino Gift Card — ideal for music lovers, smart-home fans, and taco enthusiasts alike.

🔵 Alexa Echo Dot – Blue
Small but mighty, this smart speaker delivers crisp sound, hands-free convenience, and instant access to weather, timers, playlists, reminders, and all your favourite Alexa skills. Perfect for the kitchen, bedroom, office, or anywhere you want a little extra smart power.

🌮 Tacofino Gift Card – $50
Enjoy delicious West Coast–inspired tacos, burritos, bowls, and treats. Tacofino is a fan favourite for bold flavours, fresh ingredients, and the best Baja vibes.

Together, this bundle brings great food + great sound — the ultimate feel-good combo!

Oh Canada Quilted Table Runner item
$30

Starting bid

Bring a touch of Canadian pride to your home with this beautifully handcrafted Oh Canada Table Runner, custom made by the talented artisans at Otters Den Quilting.

This stunning piece features meticulous stitching, high-quality materials, and a timeless design inspired by Canada’s natural beauty. Perfect for displaying year-round or for adding a patriotic touch to holidays like Canada Day, Thanksgiving, or family gatherings.

Use it on your dining table, coffee table, sideboard, or as a striking accent piece anywhere in your home. This one-of-a-kind creation adds warmth, charm, and craftsmanship to any space.

A wonderful gift for quilting lovers, décor enthusiasts, or anyone who loves all things Canadian! 🇨🇦✨

A Cozy Night In – Santa Paws Puzzle & Comfort Gift Set item
$45

Starting bid

Settle in for the perfect quiet evening with this charming and comforting bundle designed for relaxation, warmth, and a little festive fun.

🧩 Santa Paws 1000-Piece Puzzle (Brand New)
Adorable, festive, and just challenging enough — the perfect holiday activity for puzzle lovers, dog lovers, or anyone who enjoys a peaceful night at home.

☕ Ten Acre Gifts Comfort Set
Includes a beautifully made soy wax candlefour premium tea bags, and a cozy mug — everything you need to unwind, sip, and enjoy a moment of calm.

Whether you're gifting it or keeping it for yourself, this bundle creates the ideal cozy night in: warm tea, soft candlelight, and a delightful puzzle to escape into. A perfect winter evening in a box! ❄️❤️🐾

F45 Langford 10-Class Fitness Pass - 1 of 2 item
$162

Starting bid

Jumpstart your fitness, boost your energy, and join one of the most supportive workout communities around with this F45 Langford Gift Certificate for 10 Classes — valued at $329!

Whether you’re new to F45 or a long-time fan, these classes offer high-energy, full-body workouts designed to build strength, endurance, and confidence. Every session is coach-led, fun, and fast-paced — perfect for anyone wanting to feel stronger and healthier.

🏋️‍♀️ What’s Included:

  • Gift Certificate for 10 F45 Classes
  • Valued at $329
  • Valid at F45 Langford
  • Expires February 2026

This pass gives you the flexibility to try a variety of sessions, meet an amazing community, and see why F45 is loved worldwide.

A fantastic gift for yourself or someone ready to take charge of their fitness journey! 💥

F45 Langford 10-Class Fitness Pass - 2 of 2 item
$150

Starting bid

Jumpstart your fitness, boost your energy, and join one of the most supportive workout communities around with this F45 Langford Gift Certificate for 10 Classes — valued at $329!

Whether you’re new to F45 or a long-time fan, these classes offer high-energy, full-body workouts designed to build strength, endurance, and confidence. Every session is coach-led, fun, and fast-paced — perfect for anyone wanting to feel stronger and healthier.

🏋️‍♀️ What’s Included:

  • Gift Certificate for 10 F45 Classes
  • Valued at $329
  • Valid at F45 Langford
  • Expires February 2026

This pass gives you the flexibility to try a variety of sessions, meet an amazing community, and see why F45 is loved worldwide.

A fantastic gift for yourself or someone ready to take charge of their fitness journey! 💥

Snoop & Sip item
$75

Starting bid

Elevate your evening with a bold combo of culinary and cultural indulgence! This bundle pairs a $50 Il Terrazzo Gift Card with the unique 19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Cali Gold Sparkling Wine, perfect for foodies, wine lovers, and pop culture fans alike.

💳 Il Terrazzo Gift Card – $50
Enjoy the best of West Coast dining with this gift card, valid until December 31, 2026. Perfect for a night out, a date, or a celebration with friends!

🍾 19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Cali Gold Sparkling Wine
Experience the world’s first rapping wine label! Cali Gold delights with floral and citrus aromas, subtle nuttiness, tropical fruit, lemon, and green apples, finishing with a crisp, citrusy zing. Unlock Snoop Dogg’s rhymes through augmented reality while sipping a sparkling wine as bold and iconic as the man himself.

This bundle is for those who love great food, great wine, and a little extra flair. Pop bottles, enjoy the rhymes, and toast to style, creativity, and fun!

Jazz Pup item
$55

Starting bid

Bring a little whimsy and musical charm to your home with this delightful Saxophone-Playing English Bulldog Canvas Print. Perfect for music lovers, dog enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys a playful touch of art!

  • Canvas print with frame included
  • Frame measures 15” square
  • Features a charming English Bulldog serenading with a saxophone
  • High-quality, vibrant printing for a fun and lasting display

Whether it’s for your living room, office, or music nook, this canvas adds personality, humor, and heart to any space. A perfect gift for those who love dogs and jazz! 🎷🐶

Chic Frenchie item
$22

Starting bid

Add a touch of timeless charm to your space with this Framed Classic French Bulldog Canvas Print. Perfect for dog lovers, art enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates a little canine sophistication!

  • Framed canvas print, 6” square
  • Features a classic French Bulldog portrait with elegant, eye-catching style
  • High-quality printing ensures vibrant colors and lasting display
  • Ideal for desks, shelves, or as a small but charming wall accent

A delightful gift or collectible for those who adore the iconic Frenchie personality! 🐶💛

Chic & Playful Pug Print Scarf item
$17

Starting bid

Wrap yourself in playful style with this charming Polka Dot Pug Scarf! Featuring an adorable pug motif in a cheerful blue and tan polka dot design, this scarf is both fun and versatile.

  • Size: 64” long x 23” wide
  • Material: 100% polyester – lightweight, soft, and easy to wear
  • Perfect for casual outfits, layering, or adding a quirky pop of personality
  • A must-have accessory for pug lovers and fashion-forward dog enthusiasts

Whether it’s for cozying up on a chilly day or showing off your love for pugs in style, this scarf is both practical and adorable! 🐶✨

Paws & Sips item
$22

Starting bid

Enjoy your favorite beverages in style with this charming custom dog-themed drinkware set, lovingly handcrafted by Donna Rose. Perfect for dog lovers, coffee aficionados, or anyone who appreciates unique, personalized artistry.

  • Includes: One coffee mug + one glass tumbler
  • Design: Adorable dog-themed artwork, custom made
  • Handcrafted quality for a truly unique set
  • Ideal for home, office, or gifting to a fellow dog enthusiast

Sip, smile, and celebrate your love for dogs with every drink — a delightful addition to any kitchen or coffee nook! 🐾✨

Luxury & Sparkle item
$90

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to a little sparkle and indulgence with this $100 gift card from Little Golden Luxuries! Perfect for jewelry lovers, fashion enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys a touch of luxury in their everyday life.

  • Value: $100
  • Redeemable for a wide selection of beautiful, high-quality items
  • Ideal for gifting or treating yourself
  • A simple way to add elegance, style, and joy to any occasion

Give the gift of choice and luxury — a perfect way to make someone’s day shine! ✨💛

Dine Out in Style item
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious meal out with this $50 Moxies Gift Card — perfect for date night, brunch with friends, or treating yourself to a night off from cooking!

Moxies is known for its modern dining atmosphere, handcrafted cocktails, and menu featuring something for everyone — from comforting classics to fresh, seasonal dishes.

Use it for dine-in or takeout and enjoy a memorable meal while supporting the Victoria Bulldog Society at the same time. Bon appétit!

Discovery Street Blend Bundle item
$47

Starting bid

Wake up to café-quality flavour at home with this three-bag bundle of Discovery Coffee’s renowned Street Blend. Carefully crafted to be honest, dependable, and versatile, this blend is designed to shine with any brew method — pour-over, espresso, French press, or drip.

With rich, comforting tasting notes of chocolate, hazelnut, brown sugar, and cherry, every cup delivers a smooth, balanced, and deeply satisfying experience.

A perfect treat for the coffee enthusiast in your life — or a delicious way to elevate your own morning ritual.

Category 12 Ultimate Craft Beer Tasting Pack item
$65

Starting bid

Calling all craft beer lovers! Experience the ultimate tasting adventure with this Category 12 Craft Beer Package, featuring 24 tall cans across 6 unique, small-batch brews — perfect for sipping, sharing, or discovering your new favourite beer.

Included in this curated pack:

  • Cosmic Bliss Hazy Pale Ale
  • Chromatic IPA
  • Raspberry Vanilla Sour
  • Westy Pilsner
  • Event Horizon Dark Lager
  • Cryo Quench Cold IPA

Why Category 12?
🍁 Keeping it local: Ingredients are carefully sourced, and all brewery equipment is Canadian-made, located less than 1 km from the brewhouse.
🍺 We care too much: Brewed in small batches of 30 kegs, ensuring precise control, fine-tuned recipes, and the best tasting beer possible.

Perfect for craft beer enthusiasts who love bold, creative flavours and supporting local breweries. Cheers to flavour, quality, and small-batch craftsmanship! 🍻

VCC Cozy Apparel Gift Set item
$32

Starting bid

Rep local pride in comfort and style with this Victoria Cannabis Company apparel bundle! Perfect for cozy days, outdoor adventures, or everyday wear, this set includes:

🧢 VCC Logo Toque – Warm, soft, and perfect for West Coast weather.
👕 “Grow Vancouver Island” T-Shirt – A sleek, modern design celebrating local culture and community.
🧥 Navy Blue VCC Hoodie – High-quality, ultra-comfortable, and perfect for layering.

This bundle combines bold branding with laid-back West Coast vibes — ideal for fans of Vancouver Island, local growers, and anyone who loves stylish, comfortable gear.

A fantastic gift or a great addition to your own wardrobe!

Timebomb Urban Essentials Basket #1 item
$45

Starting bid

Gear up in style with Timebomb Basket #1 — a curated collection of premium streetwear essentials, performance socks, and everyday must-haves. This bundle blends comfort, function, and iconic branding for the perfect all-around lifestyle pack.

Included in this basket:

🧦 Stance Socks Trio

  • Casual Socks – Size Medium
  • Freshtek Women’s Performance Socks – Size Small
  • Feel360 Performance Socks – Size Medium
    High-quality comfort and performance for every activity.

🧳 Topo Designs Toiletries Bag – Army Green
Durable, stylish, and ideal for travel, gym days, or daily organization.

👕 Obey “Quality Dissent Since 1989” T-Shirt – Black, Size Medium
Classic Obey style — bold, clean, and 100% cotton.

🧢 Obey Adjustable Grey Baseball Hat
A sleek, modern cap with signature Obey attitude.

Perfect for streetwear fans, active lifestyles, or anyone who appreciates quality gear, this basket delivers style and versatility in one knockout package. A fantastic auction win for yourself — or the coolest gift for someone else!

Ultimate Timebomb Gear Basket #2 item
$40

Starting bid

This Timebomb Basket #2 is packed with premium apparel, accessories, and adventure-ready essentials — the perfect mix of comfort, style, and function!

This curated bundle includes:

🧦 Stance Socks Trio

  • Casual Socks – Size Small
  • Freshtek Women’s Performance Socks – Size Small
  • Butter Blend Dress Socks – Size Large

🧢 Topo Designs Corduroy Flat-Brim Hat
A classic brown corduroy cap with timeless style and everyday versatility.

🩳 Dark Seas Division Atolla Jellyfish Print Shorts

  • Size Large
  • Purple & White
    Bold, breathable shorts with a stand-out design perfect for lounging, training, or beach days.

🛏 Rumpl x Carhartt NanoLoft Puffy Blanket (Travel Size 38" x 52")
Ultra-warm, lightweight, and packable—your go-anywhere travel companion.

👕 Etnies Maroon Tee – Size Large
Soft, stylish, and perfect for everyday wear.

Whether you love high-quality essentials, outdoor gear, or streetwear-inspired style, this basket packs unbeatable value and variety. A fantastic gift — or a treat you’ll want to keep for yourself!

Handcrafted Quilted Christmas Stocking Set (4) item
$35

Starting bid

Add timeless charm to your holiday décor with this set of four custom-made quilted Christmas stockings. Each stocking is beautifully handcrafted with high-quality fabrics, thoughtful stitching, and classic festive patterns — the kind of craftsmanship that turns holiday moments into lasting memories.

These stockings aren’t just decorative — they’re heirloom-quality pieces designed to hang proudly by your fireplace for decades. Spacious, durable, and rich in detail, they’re perfect for families, holiday hosts, or anyone who loves a cozy, classic Christmas aesthetic.

Whether filled with treats or displayed as part of your holiday décor, this gorgeous set brings warmth, tradition, and handmade beauty to your home. A truly special addition to any festive celebration! 🎄✨

LEGO Classic Fun Pack item
$12

Starting bid

Unleash your imagination with this LEGO Classic Set 10713, featuring 219 pieces of colorful bricks ready to inspire endless creativity! Perfect for kids, teens, or adults who love building, designing, and exploring new creations.

  • Set: LEGO Classic 10713
  • Pieces: 219
  • Encourages problem-solving, fine motor skills, and imaginative play
  • Ideal for solo building, group activities, or family fun
  • Compatible with all LEGO sets for limitless possibilities

A perfect gift for LEGO enthusiasts or anyone looking to spark their creative side! 🏗️🎨

Ultimate Self-Care & Relaxation Bundle item
$115

Starting bid

Indulge in the ultimate pampering experience with this luxurious self-care collection, perfect for treating yourself or gifting to someone special. This bundle brings together relaxation, beauty, and indulgence in one fabulous package!

Included:

  • $100 Oak Bay Beach Hotel Gift Certificate – Enjoy a night away or a delightful dining experience at one of Victoria’s premier destinations.
  • Dreambox Beauty Hydro Heels Socks – Hydrate and refresh tired feet with spa-quality care at home.
  • Andalou Naturals Fresh Dewy 2-in-1 Serum – Boost your skin’s radiance with nourishing hydration and antioxidant protection.
  • Collagen Jelly Beauty Complex with Verisol Bioactive Collagen Peptides – Support skin elasticity and overall beauty from within.
  • Pear & Rose Candle – Fill your space with a calming, elegant aroma for the ultimate relaxation vibe.

Treat yourself to a luxurious night of beauty, wellness, and self-indulgence — perfect for creating a little everyday spa magic! 🌸✨

One-of-a-Kind Bulldog Art Denim Jacket item
$55

Starting bid

Turn heads with this one-of-a-kind, custom hand-painted denim jacket featuring a beautifully detailed English Bulldog portrait on the back. This wearable piece of art is perfect for any bulldog lover, fashion fan, or collector of unique items.

🎨 Custom Artwork – Meticulously hand-painted, making this jacket truly one-of-a-kind.
🐾 Bulldog Lovers’ Dream – A bold, stunning tribute to the breed.
🧥 Size Large Denim Jacket – Classic fit, timeless style, and perfect for layering.

Whether you wear it as your new statement piece or proudly display it as art, this jacket is guaranteed to be a show-stopping conversation starter.

A perfect blend of style, personality, and bulldog pride!

Holiday Decor DIY Fun item
Holiday Decor DIY Fun
$17

Starting bid

Get creative this season with this lovely Winter Wreath Art Kit — a complete DIY package for crafting a beautiful, handmade wreath to hang on your door or wall. Perfect for family craft nights, holiday decorating, or gifting to someone who loves handmade charm.

Inside you’ll find everything you need: premium wood components, paints, brushes, wood glue, step-by-step instructions, and more than 14 festive accessories (like a little bird, candle, present, bell, bow, pinecone, ice skate, candy cane, snowflakes, mitten, scarf, and seasonal foliage and sayings) to bring your wreath to life. mctavishacademy.ca

Whether you're a seasoned crafter or a first-time decorator, this kit lets you build a wreath that’s uniquely yours — perfect for winter, holidays, or year-round cozy décor.

English Bulldog Lover Set item
$75

Starting bid

Calling all bulldog fans! This English Bulldog Themed Gift Set is the perfect mix of charm, craftsmanship, and everyday usefulness — all custom made by Designs by Sew and Sew.

This matching set includes:

👕 English Bulldog T-Shirt
A comfy, stylish tee featuring an adorable English Bulldog design — perfect for dog lovers who love to wear their passion proudly.

☕ Matching Coffee Mug
Start your morning with bulldog joy. Durable, beautifully printed, and great for home or office.

🥤 Matching Tumbler
Keep drinks hot or cold while showing off your bulldog pride. Ideal for errands, walks, or the daily commute.

Each piece features the same delightful bulldog artwork, making this a coordinated and beautifully crafted bundle. A perfect gift for any bulldog lover — or a treat you’ll want to keep for yourself!

Frenchie Fan Essentials Bundle item
$40

Starting bid

This adorable French Bulldog Gift Set is perfect for any Frenchie fanatic! Beautifully coordinated and custom-made, this bundle brings charm, personality, and everyday usefulness together in one irresistible package.

Included in this matching set:

👕 French Bulldog T-Shirt
Soft, stylish, and printed with an irresistibly cute Frenchie design — perfect for walks, lounging, or showing off your love for the breed.

☕ Matching Coffee Mug
Start your day with Frenchie flair. Durable, vibrant, and ideal for coffee, tea, or hot cocoa.

🥤 Matching Tumbler
Take your Frenchie love on the go! Keeps drinks hot or cold while showcasing the same lovable French Bulldog artwork.

This beautifully coordinated set makes a wonderful gift for any Frenchie lover — or a fun treat to spoil yourself with. Adorable, practical, and full of Frenchie charm!

Rusty Owl Designs Gift Pack item
$20

Starting bid

This charming, handcrafted bundle from Rusty Owl Designs is the perfect mix of cute, practical, and full-of-personality pieces — ideal for any dog lover!

Beautifully curated and custom-made, this set includes:

🚗 Custom Car Coasters
Keep your cup holders clean and stylish with dog-themed, moisture-absorbing car coasters.

🌸 Car Air Freshener
A fresh, fun way to make your vehicle smell great — with adorable designs, of course!

🪵 Mini Wood-Framed Sign
Always be the person your dog thinks you are” — a heartwarming reminder that looks great on a desk, shelf, or entry table.

👜 Tote Bag
Perfect for errands, dog outings, or everyday use.

☕ Custom Coffee Sleeve
A reusable, eco-friendly sleeve for your daily drinks — functional and cute.

🛍 Reusable Bag
Ideal for groceries, supplies, or storing all your doggie essentials.

This bundle is thoughtful, fun, and full of dog-lover charm — making it an amazing gift or the perfect treat for yourself!

Lighthouse Art Kit item
Lighthouse Art Kit
$17

Starting bid

Unleash your creativity with this Lighthouse Art Kit — a fun, hands-on project perfect for crafters of all ages! Build a stunning 4-layer lighthouse with vibrant layers and a professional finish, guided by step-by-step instructions that make the process easy and enjoyable.

  • Includes: All materials needed to create your lighthouse, plus detailed, colourful instructions
  • Locally Designed & Packaged: Created by the team at McTavish Academy of Art, North Saanich, BC
  • Laser-Cut Precision: Each piece is cut for a perfect fit and easy assembly
  • Perfect for: Home decor, holiday crafting, or gifting a unique handmade art piece

Bring a touch of coastal charm into your home and enjoy the satisfaction of creating your very own lighthouse masterpiece! 🌊✨

Colour Woof Canvas - Painted Pup item
$75

Starting bid

Bring bold color and personality into your space with this stunning, vibrant canvas of a pitbull! Featuring playful splashes of paint, this artwork captures the energy, charm, and spirit of everyone’s favorite furry friend in a truly unique and modern style.

  • Bright, colorful design – eye-catching and full of life
  • Perfect for dog lovers and art enthusiasts – a statement piece for any room
  • High-quality canvas print – durable, ready to hang, and instantly transforms your space

Add a pop of color and character to your home with this one-of-a-kind pitbull canvas — it’s fun, edgy, and impossible to ignore! 🐶🎨

Golf Day Out item
$205

Starting bid

Hit the greens with this set of 4 golf passes for one round each at Olympic View Golf Course — a perfect outing for friends, family, or colleagues!

  • 4 one-round passes – enjoy a day of golf with your favorite people
  • Ideal for: Beginners, seasoned players, or a fun day on the course
  • Location: Olympic View Golf Course, renowned for its scenic fairways and relaxing atmosphere

Perfect for golfers who love a casual round or want to experience a beautiful local course. Tee off, enjoy the outdoors, and make memories on the green! ⛳🌿

Coastal Bear Art Kit item
Coastal Bear Art Kit
$17

Starting bid

McTavish Academy of Art – “Coastal Bear” Art Kit


Unleash your creativity with this beautifully designed “Coastal Bear” Art Kit from the renowned McTavish Academy of Art. Perfect for beginners and experienced artists alike, this kit provides everything you need to create a vibrant, West Coast–inspired masterpiece.

Featuring a charming coastal bear design, this project brings together nature, artistry, and relaxation. Whether you’re exploring a new hobby, enjoying a creative afternoon, or looking for a meaningful gift, this art kit offers an inspiring hands-on experience.


🖌️ Kit Includes:

  • Pre-outlined “Coastal Bear” art board
  • A curated set of paints
  • Brushes designed for smooth, precise application
  • Step-by-step instructions to guide you from start to finish

Perfect for adults, teens, or families looking to craft something beautiful together, this kit makes creativity accessible and fun.

Bring home a piece of the West Coast arts community—and create a stunning artwork you’ll be proud to display.

Bid now and let your artistic journey begin!

Cabin on a Lake Art Kit item
Cabin on a Lake Art Kit
$22

Starting bid

McTavish Academy of Art – “Cabin on a Lake” Art Kit

Escape into creativity with the “Cabin on a Lake” Art Kit from the McTavish Academy of Art—an inviting project that captures the serenity of lakeside living. Perfect for artists of all skill levels, this kit provides everything needed to create a peaceful, picturesque scene you’ll be proud to display.


Featuring a cozy cabin set against calm water and natural beauty, this art kit brings relaxation and inspiration to your creative time. Whether you’re exploring a new artistic hobby, looking for a mindful activity, or searching for a thoughtful gift, this kit offers an enjoyable, guided painting experience.


Kit Includes:

  • Pre-outlined “Cabin on a Lake” art board
  • A selection of quality paints
  • Artist brushes for smooth and detailed application
  • Step-by-step instructions to help your artwork come to life

Great for adults, teens, or families looking to share a creative moment, this kit turns an afternoon into a peaceful artistic getaway.


Bring home this calming project and create a lakeside scene that’s full of charm and warmth.


Bid now and let your creativity drift to the lake!

Bison Art Kit item
Bison Art Kit
$22

Starting bid

McTavish Academy of Art – “Bison” Art Kit

Celebrate the strength and spirit of one of North America’s most iconic animals with the “Bison” Art Kit from the McTavish Academy of Art. Designed for artists of all experience levels, this kit offers a creative journey into bold shapes, earthy tones, and inspiring wildlife imagery.

With its striking bison outline and dynamic composition, this project is both relaxing and rewarding—perfect for anyone looking to unwind through creativity or explore a new artistic hobby.


Kit Includes:

  • Pre-outlined “Bison” art board
  • A curated palette of high-quality paints
  • Artist brushes for detail and coverage
  • Step-by-step instructions to guide your masterpiece

Ideal for adults, teens, and budding artists, this kit offers an enjoyable, self-paced painting experience and results in a powerful, display-worthy artwork.


Bring the spirit of the plains into your home and enjoy the process of creating something truly unique.


Bid now and start your artistic adventure!

A Taste of Salt Spring item
$42

Starting bid

Sweetwater Distillery Black Walnut Nocino & Saltspring Chocolate Salt – Gourmet Indulgence Set

Indulge in a truly unique culinary and mixology experience with this exceptional pairing: a handcrafted bottle of Sweetwater Distillery’s Black Walnut Nocino accompanied by a jar of Saltspring Chocolate Salt.

Sweetwater Distillery’s Black Walnut Nocino is a small-batch liqueur crafted from hand-harvested green walnuts, slowly infused with warming spices and aged to perfection. Rich, velvety, and complex, this nocino delivers deep notes of toasted walnut, caramel, vanilla, and spice. Perfect for savoring neat, elevating cocktails, or drizzling over desserts.


Paired with it is Saltspring Chocolate Salt, an artisan finishing salt blended with premium cocoa. This luxurious topping adds a sophisticated touch to baked goods, cocktails, and even savory dishes—bringing a delightful balance of sweet, salty, and rich chocolate flavor.


This auction package is perfect for:

  • Craft cocktail enthusiasts
  • Foodies and dessert lovers
  • Anyone seeking a rare, small-batch, artisan-made treat

Add this exquisite duo to your home bar or kitchen and discover unforgettable flavors that only true craftsmanship can create.


Bid now and bring home this deliciously distinctive pairing!

Festive Flicker Candle Bundle item
$52

Starting bid

Serentia Candle Co. “Holiday Dreams” Gift Set – Premium Seasonal Candle Trio

Fill your home with the magic and comfort of the holiday season with this beautifully curated candle set from Serentia Candle Co.—known for high-quality, clean-burning candles crafted with care.


This festive package includes:

Holiday Dreams” Luxury Candle (340g)
A rich and cozy seasonal blend designed to capture the essence of winter celebrations. This larger 340g candle offers long-lasting fragrance with notes reminiscent of warm gatherings, fresh evergreens, and holiday sweetness. Its elegant design makes it perfect for any room, adding both ambiance and style.

🍬 Two “Happy Holidays – Candy Cane” Mini Candles
These charming small candles deliver the cheerful and nostalgic scent of classic peppermint candy canes. Perfect for bathrooms, bedside tables, or stocking-stuffer surprises, they bring a refreshing burst of holiday joy wherever they’re lit.


A perfect gift for:

  • Holiday décor lovers
  • Candle enthusiasts
  • Anyone looking to bring a festive glow into their home

Create a warm and welcoming seasonal atmosphere with this delightful trio.


Bid now and bring home the scent of the holidays!

Handcrafted Home Accents by Crazy Ladies Island Art item
$32

Starting bid

Handcrafted Amber Resin Coaster Set & Frenchie Statue by Crazy Ladies Island Art

Bring a touch of artistry, personality, and island charm into your home with this beautifully crafted set from Crazy Ladies Island Art—a local creator known for vibrant, imaginative, one-of-a-kind pieces.


This auction package includes:

🧡 Four Amber-Coloured Resin Coasters with Matching Holder
These stunning coasters are crafted in warm amber resin that captures light with a gorgeous, honeyed glow. Both functional and decorative, each coaster features unique marbling and depth, making the set truly one of a kind. The matching resin holder keeps them neatly displayed when not in use—an elegant addition to any coffee table, bar, or office.

🐾 Stylish Frenchie Statue
Charming, bold, and full of personality, this French Bulldog sculpture adds a playful yet stylish accent to any space. Expertly handcrafted, the Frenchie showcases the signature artistic flair of Crazy Ladies Island Art—making it a standout décor piece that will spark conversation and smiles.


Perfect for:

  • Art lovers and collectors
  • Home décor enthusiasts
  • Anyone who appreciates distinctive, handcrafted island-made creations

Add this eye-catching artisan set to your home or gift it to someone who loves unique, handcrafted treasures.


Place your bid and take home true island artistry!

Timeless Walkwear: Leather Leash & Collar (Medium) item
$15

Starting bid

Free Wheelin’ Premium Brown Leather Leash & Adjustable Collar (13.5"–16.5")

Treat your four-legged friend to style, durability, and comfort with this beautifully crafted Free Wheelin’ brown leather leash and collar set. Designed for both everyday adventures and special outings, this high-quality duo combines timeless craftsmanship with practical function.


Features include:

  • Genuine brown leather: Strong, supple, and made to age beautifully with use.
  • Adjustable collar (13.5"–16.5"): Perfect for small to medium dogs, ensuring a comfortable and secure fit.
  • Matching leather leash: Provides a sturdy, classic grip for confident walks.
  • Quality hardware: Built to last with metal fittings that offer both strength and style.

Whether you’re upgrading your pet’s gear or searching for the perfect gift for a dog lover, this set offers elegance and reliability that will stand the test of time.


Bid now and give your pup the gift of premium craftsmanship!

Timeless Walkwear: Leather Leash & Collar (Small) item
$15

Starting bid

Free Wheelin’ Premium Brown Leather Leash & Adjustable Collar (12.5"–15)

Treat your four-legged friend to style, durability, and comfort with this beautifully crafted Free Wheelin’ brown leather leash and collar set. Designed for both everyday adventures and special outings, this high-quality duo combines timeless craftsmanship with practical function.

✨ Features include:

  • Genuine brown leather: Strong, supple, and made to age beautifully with use.
  • Adjustable collar (12.5"–15"): Perfect for small to medium dogs, ensuring a comfortable and secure fit.
  • Matching leather leash: Provides a sturdy, classic grip for confident walks.
  • Quality hardware: Built to last with metal fittings that offer both strength and style.

Whether you’re upgrading your pet’s gear or searching for the perfect gift for a dog lover, this set offers elegance and reliability that will stand the test of time.


Bid now and give your pup the gift of premium craftsmanship!

Holiday Collectible Set #1 item
Holiday Collectible Set #1
$10

Starting bid

“True Friends Have Four Legs” Holiday Collectible Set – Ornament, Crystal Art & Coasters

Celebrate the joy and love our four-legged friends bring to our lives with this charming and beautifully coordinated collectible set. Perfect for dog lovers and holiday décor enthusiasts, this package combines sparkle, sentiment, and seasonal warmth.


Set Includes:

🐶 Crystal Ornament – “True Friends Have Four Legs”
A heartwarming collectible ornament adorned with shimmering crystals and the touching message “True Friends Have Four Legs.” This piece adds a meaningful sparkle to any Christmas tree and makes a wonderful keepsake for pet lovers.

🧊 Christmas Dog Crystal on Light-Up Rotating Base
A stunning crystal block etched with an adorable Christmas dog motif. Displayed on a light-up, rotating base, it creates a magical, glowing presentation perfect for mantels, shelves, or holiday centerpieces. A true conversation piece!

🥂 Two Cork Coasters
Stylish and practical, these holiday-ready coasters add a warm, rustic touch to your home décor—ideal for festive gatherings or everyday use.

This beautifully curated package is perfect for gifting—or for treating yourself to something special that celebrates the pets who make our lives brighter.


Bid now and bring home this heartfelt, sparkling holiday set!

Holiday Dog Collectible Set #2 item
Holiday Dog Collectible Set #2
$12

Starting bid

Holiday Dog Collectible Set – Crystal Ornaments, Cork Coasters & Light-Up Display

Celebrate the love and joy of our four-legged friends this holiday season with this delightful dog-themed collectible set. Combining sparkle, charm, and festive practicality, it’s perfect for dog lovers and seasonal décor enthusiasts alike.


This festive package includes:

🐶 Two Crystal Dog Ornaments
Elegant, sparkling ornaments adorned with crystals—each one capturing the spirit and charm of man’s best friend. Ideal for your Christmas tree, mantel, or as treasured keepsakes for pet lovers.

🧊 Crystal Dog Display on Light-Up Rotating Base
A beautifully etched crystal featuring a festive Christmas dog, set on a rotating, light-up base. This creates a magical, glowing centerpiece that’s sure to be a conversation starter in any home.

🥂 Three Cork Coasters
Practical and stylish, these coasters add a rustic holiday touch to your living space, perfect for protecting surfaces during festive gatherings or everyday use.

This thoughtfully curated set blends artistry, sentiment, and holiday cheer—making it a perfect gift or a charming addition to your own seasonal décor.


Bid now and bring home this sparkling celebration of dogs and the holiday season!

Sunset Trio item
$52

Starting bid

Add instant warmth and personality to your home with this stunning, one-of-a-kind original bulldog painting. This vibrant canvas captures three bulldogs gathered before a glowing orange sunset, their silhouettes bathed in rich, fiery tones that radiate both charm and serenity.

The artist’s bold use of color brings the scene to life — blending whimsy, warmth, and expressive character into a single captivating piece. Each bulldog seems to tell its own story, making this artwork as heartfelt as it is visually striking.

Perfect for bulldog lovers, art enthusiasts, or anyone wanting a standout focal point, this piece will brighten any room and spark conversation.

A joyful, eye-catching original that brings the magic of sunset and the spirit of bulldogs right into your space. 🐾🌅

Eco-Friendly Pet Essentials Bundle item
$22

Starting bid

Nezza Naturals Pet Care & Eco-Friendly Bag Set

Pamper your furry friend and embrace sustainable style with this curated set of Nezza Naturals pet care products and reusable bags. Perfect for pet owners who value natural ingredients, gentle care, and eco-conscious living.


This set includes:

🧴 Nezza Naturals Dog Shampoo (100g)
A gentle, natural shampoo formulated to cleanse, nourish, and soothe your dog’s coat and skin, leaving it soft, healthy, and lightly scented.

🌿 Nezza Dry Dog Shampoo (150g)
Ideal for in-between baths, this dry shampoo refreshes your dog’s coat quickly and naturally, perfect for busy pet parents or on-the-go grooming.

🧼 Natural Bar Soap Pet Shampoo (110g)
A solid, eco-friendly pet soap bar made with natural ingredients to keep your dog clean and cared for without harsh chemicals.

🛍️ Jute Reusable Gift Bag
A sturdy and stylish jute bag—perfect for gifting these products or for everyday eco-friendly use.

👜 Nezza Multi-Purpose Cotton Tote Bag
A versatile, durable cotton tote for carrying groceries, pet supplies, or personal essentials—combining practicality with eco-conscious style.

This set blends pet care, sustainability, and everyday convenience into one thoughtful package—perfect for pampering your pet and reducing your environmental footprint.


Bid now to bring home this natural, eco-friendly pet care and lifestyle set!

Vase item
$30

Starting bid

Signature Detailing item
$175

Starting bid

Signature Detailing – Executive Clean Gift Certificate (Victoria, BC)

Give the gift of a pristine, showroom-quality vehicle with this Executive Clean Gift Certificate from Signature Detailing in Victoria, BC. Perfect for car enthusiasts, busy professionals, or anyone who loves driving in a spotless, fresh-smelling vehicle.


What’s Included:

  • Comprehensive Executive Clean service tailored to your vehicle
  • Expert interior and exterior detailing by skilled professionals
  • High-quality products and attention to every detail for a truly premium finish

Whether it’s your daily driver, a family vehicle, or a cherished luxury car, this gift certificate offers a professional clean that restores shine, comfort, and pride in your ride.

Make any car feel brand-new again—bid now for this ultimate vehicle pampering experience!

Paws of Christmas item
Paws of Christmas
$5

Starting bid

Add a touch of holiday magic to your home with this stunning etched crystal ornament, featuring a beautifully detailed Christmas paw tree — the perfect nod to every pet lover’s heart.

Set atop a rotating, light-up base, this piece dazzles from every angle, casting a warm, festive glow that transforms any space into a holiday wonderland.

A true conversation piece and an enchanting keepsake, it’s ideal for mantel displays, centerpieces, or gifting to someone who treasures the spirit of Christmas and their furry family members.

Bring home a little sparkle this season! 🎄🐾✨

Sparkling Holiday Pup Crystal Ornament item
Sparkling Holiday Pup Crystal Ornament
$5

Starting bid

Celebrate the joy of the season with this charming etched crystal showcasing an adorable dog popping out of a festive present — a heart-melting reminder of the happiness our pups bring all year long.

Resting on a glowing, rotating light-up base, this piece comes to life as it gently spins, catching the light and adding a whimsical sparkle to any room.

Perfect as a holiday décor highlight or a special gift for the dog lover in your life, this enchanting display is guaranteed to brighten spirits and spark smiles.

A little holiday magic wrapped in crystal! ✨🐶🎄

