Victoria Bulldog Society's Holiday Auction

Flintstones Venue Rental

The perfect venue for your next event or meeting

Valued up to $1800

Our versatile spaces are perfect for weddings, birthdays, corporate events, and more. Enjoy our outdoor kitchen with a gas pizza oven, infrared BBQ, gas fireplace, and high bar seating, or utilize our spacious boardroom with audio/video equipment and an espresso machine. With ample street parking and wheelchair accessibility, Flintstones venue space offers both convenience and comfort. Unforgettable memories await!

Outdoor Kitchen

Our outdoor kitchen provides a top-tier outdoor entertaining experience. It features a gas pizza oven, infrared BBQ, gas fireplace, ceiling heating, high bar seating, and a keg setup. Designed for comfort and socializing, it’s perfect for both casual get-togethers and grand celebrations. Enjoy the perfect blend of luxury and functionality to make your event unforgettable.

Boardroom

Our boardroom offers a spacious and professional setting, complete with a fridge and freezer, audio/video equipment, and an espresso machine. Designed for efficiency and comfort, it’s ideal for corporate meetings, training sessions, and formal gatherings, providing everything you need for a productive event.





If you are interested in renting our venue, please speak with

one of our team members for more details!

www.victoriavenuerentals.com