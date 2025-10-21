Support The VCCF Online Auction: Coming Soon!

Victoria Chinatown Care Foundation

20th Century Chinese Carved Armchair
20th Century Chinese Carved Armchair
20th Century Chinese heavily carved settee dragon arms, shaped seat. Dimensions: Approximately 52” wide. Provenance: Purchased in Hong Kong in the 1960’s.

Chinese Carved Settee and Pair of Armchairs
Chinese Carved Settee and Pair of Armchairs item
Chinese Carved Settee and Pair of Armchairs item
Chinese Carved Settee and Pair of Armchairs
20th Century Chinese carved rosewood settee and pair of armchairs with dragons

flanking a flaming pearl crest rail, marble backs raised on cabriole legs. Dimensions: Settee approximately 72” wide. Chairs approximately 27” wide. Provenance: Purchased in Hong Kong in the 1960’s

Asian Lacquered Four Panel Screen
Asian Lacquered Four Panel Screen
Asian lacquered four panel screen with hardstone, coral and shell picture panels and verso lacquered. Dimensions:

Each panel 44” x 14 1⁄4”. Provenance:

Purchased in Hong Kon in the 1960’s

Chinese Carved Camphor Wood Chest
Chinese Carved Camphor Wood Chest
20th century Chinese Carved Camphor Wood Chest. Dimensions:

10” x 24” x 11 1⁄2” (some abrasion). Purchased in Hong Kong in the

1960’s

Chinese Carved Hardwood Occasional Chair
Chinese Carved Hardwood Occasional Chair
20th Century Chinese carved hardwood occasional chair with a court scene back. Dimensions:

Approximately 20.5” wide. Provenance:

Purchased in Hong Kon in the 1960’s

Chinese Painted Scroll
Chinese Painted Scroll
Chinese painted scroll likely

depicting the Three Star Gods. Medium:

Watercolour on paper mounted

onto board, framed. Dimensions:

Image 57” x 30 1⁄2”

Ornately Carved Fretwork Table Screen
Ornately Carved Fretwork Table Screen item
Ornately Carved Fretwork Table Screen
Ornately carved fretwork table

screen with relief carved pale

greenish white hardstone panel

(tested, possibly hetian jade or

jadeite jade). Dimensions:

Approximately 13 3⁄4”” high

Chinese Carved Rosewood Dresser Mirror
Chinese Carved Rosewood Dresser Mirror
Chinese carved rosewood dresser

mirror. Dimensions:

24” high

Chinese Lacquered Tea Chest On Stand
Chinese Lacquered Tea Chest On Stand
20th Century Chinese black lacquered tea chest on stand. Dimensions:

26 1⁄2” high

Chinese Mother of Pearl Occasional Chair with Marble Seat &
Chinese Mother of Pearl Occasional Chair with Marble Seat &
20th Century Chinese black lacquered and mother of pearl occasional chair with marble seat and back. Dimensions:

18” wide

Large Chinese Silk Embroidery
Large Chinese Silk Embroidery item
Large Chinese Silk Embroidery
Large Chinese silk embroidery

Central floral medallion, surrounded

by chrysanthemums and auspicious

symbols. Dimensions:

Image 26 1⁄2” x 54”

Asian Circular Screen
Asian Circular Screen
20th Century Asian hardstone, coral and shell circular screen. Provenance:

Bought in Hong Kong in the 1960’s. Dimensions:

75” x 17”

Chinese Coromandel Six Panel Screen
Chinese Coromandel Six Panel Screen item
Chinese Coromandel Six Panel Screen
20th Century Chinese Coromandel six panel mother of pearl, abalone and bone screen of beauties in the garden. Dimensions:

Each panel 84” x 18” Provenance:

Bought in Hong Kong in the 1960’s

