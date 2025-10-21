Support The VCCF Online Auction: Coming Soon!

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
20th Century Chinese heavily carved settee dragon arms, shaped seat. Dimensions: Approximately 52” wide. Provenance: Purchased in Hong Kong in the 1960’s.
Starting bid
20th Century Chinese carved rosewood settee and pair of armchairs with dragons
flanking a flaming pearl crest rail, marble backs raised on cabriole legs. Dimensions: Settee approximately 72” wide. Chairs approximately 27” wide. Provenance: Purchased in Hong Kong in the 1960’s
Starting bid
Asian lacquered four panel screen with hardstone, coral and shell picture panels and verso lacquered. Dimensions:
Each panel 44” x 14 1⁄4”. Provenance:
Purchased in Hong Kon in the 1960’s
Starting bid
20th century Chinese Carved Camphor Wood Chest. Dimensions:
10” x 24” x 11 1⁄2” (some abrasion). Purchased in Hong Kong in the
1960’s
Starting bid
20th Century Chinese carved hardwood occasional chair with a court scene back. Dimensions:
Approximately 20.5” wide. Provenance:
Purchased in Hong Kon in the 1960’s
Starting bid
Chinese painted scroll likely
depicting the Three Star Gods. Medium:
Watercolour on paper mounted
onto board, framed. Dimensions:
Image 57” x 30 1⁄2”
Starting bid
Ornately carved fretwork table
screen with relief carved pale
greenish white hardstone panel
(tested, possibly hetian jade or
jadeite jade). Dimensions:
Approximately 13 3⁄4”” high
Starting bid
Chinese carved rosewood dresser
mirror. Dimensions:
24” high
Starting bid
20th Century Chinese black lacquered tea chest on stand. Dimensions:
26 1⁄2” high
Starting bid
20th Century Chinese black lacquered and mother of pearl occasional chair with marble seat and back. Dimensions:
18” wide
Starting bid
Large Chinese silk embroidery
Central floral medallion, surrounded
by chrysanthemums and auspicious
symbols. Dimensions:
Image 26 1⁄2” x 54”
Starting bid
20th Century Asian hardstone, coral and shell circular screen. Provenance:
Bought in Hong Kong in the 1960’s. Dimensions:
75” x 17”
Starting bid
20th Century Chinese Coromandel six panel mother of pearl, abalone and bone screen of beauties in the garden. Dimensions:
Each panel 84” x 18” Provenance:
Bought in Hong Kong in the 1960’s
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!