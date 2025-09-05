Victoria Compost and Conservation Education Society's Memberships

Seed Membership
$30

Valid for one year

Benefits include: 1 free workshop and $5 off every other workshop ticket.

Sprout Membership
$60

Valid for one year

Benefits include: 2 free workshop and $5 off every other workshop ticket, Save 10% when you buy a composter at the CEC or shop at any of our partnering businesses.

Bloom Membership
$85

Valid for one year

Benefits include: 2 free workshop and $5 off every other workshop ticket, Save 10% when you buy a composter at the CEC or shop at any of our partnering businesses, 1 bring a friend pass, 1 free kitchen catcher.

Fruit Membership
$120

Valid for one year

Benefits include: 3 free workshop and $5 off every other workshop ticket, Save 10% when you buy a composter at the CEC or shop at any of our partnering businesses, 1 bring a friend pass, 1 free kitchen catcher.

