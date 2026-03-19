Victoria Immigrant And Refugee Centre Society's Membership Application

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About the memberships
Valid until March 26, 2027
Membership applications are subject to Board approval. If not approved, the $10 portion of the payment will be treated as a donation. You will be notified of the Board’s decision on your application within 30–60 days.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Please note that all membership renewals are subject to review. A renewal may be declined if the original application process was not fully completed.
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