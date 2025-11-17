Greater Victoria Theatre Collective Society

Offered by

Greater Victoria Theatre Collective Society

About the memberships

Victoria Theatre Collective Membership

Company Member - Registered Society ($500k +)
$125

Valid for one year

A registered non-profit theatre organization producing under a formal entity.

Company Member - Registered Society ($200k -$499k)
$100

Valid for one year

A registered non-profit theatre organization producing under a formal entity.

Company Member - Registered Society ($100k -$199k)
$75

Valid for one year

A registered non-profit theatre organization producing under a formal entity.

Company Member - Registered Society ($50k -$99k)
$50

Valid for one year

A registered non-profit theatre organization producing under a formal entity.

Company Member - Registered Society (under $50k)
$37.50

Valid for one year

A registered non-profit theatre organization producing under a formal entity.

Company Member - Artist Collective
$25

No expiration

An informal group producing under a shared name but not legally registered.

Individual Member
$15

Valid for one year

Artist or supporter not directly affiliated with a company or collective.

Individual Member - Student
$7.50

Valid for one year

Artists currently enrolled at a secondary or post-secondary institution.

Individual Member - Under-waged
$7.50

Valid for one year

Artists experiencing financial hardship.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!