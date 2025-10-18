Victory through Harmony Lodge No.94's Online Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
12" x 16" Small canvas reprint picture art on a wooden frame.
Starting bid
Three separate 12" x 16" small canvas reprint picture art on a wooden frame. Hang together to signify the knights protecting the stairway to heaven.
Starting bid
4 Laval Rocket Hockey Tickets (AHL) at Place Bell in Laval. December 28th 2025, at 3 pm. Section 103.
Starting bid
The decanter is filled with Glenfiddich Special Reserve Scotch Whisky. Approximately 8” long by 6” high.
Starting bid
A 650$ value! Purpose-built with advanced health and fitness features and the ability to make calls and send text when paired with your compatible iPhone or Android smartphone, Venu 3 is more than just a smartwatch — it’s your personal on-wrist coach there to support your every goal.
Starting bid
THURSDAY, JUNE 11th 2026, 7:30 PM
2 Tickets - FRONT ROW
170$ Value
Good things come to those who cultivate.
Grow is an outrageously fun and big-hearted new Canadian musical about family, faith, and one very special plant.
Leaving their sheltered Amish community for the first time, nineteen-year-old twins Hannah and Ruth set out on Rumspringa—a chance to experience the modern world. But when their big-city adventure takes an unexpected turn, their green thumbs land them in an unlikely partnership with a cannabis dispensary owner—leading to the creation of the “world’s greatest weed.”
Grow is a high-spirited comedy about embracing change, finding community, and forging your own path.
Starting bid
An ORIGINAL 16" x 20" acrylic on canvas painting by Montréal artist, Jackie Lunetta. "Everburn" - the flame that endures, transforms and continues to shine.
Starting bid
Set of 12 darts, comes with a sharpening stone. New.
Starting bid
1 black soft laptop case, 1 Soft black lunch bag, 1 black winter beanie, 1 blue adjustable baseball hat, 1 Lanyard, all with Square & Compasses. All Brand New.
Starting bid
Made by Summit School special needs students. 4.25" x 5.5" Holiday Masonic Cards. Inscription inside reads "Whatever your faith, I wish you a happy and healthy holiday season". Comes with envelopes. 40 cards total.
Starting bid
A 1,000$ dollar value!
Transform your outdoor space - with the assistance of a generous West Island Landscaper (and a Brother)!
Looking to kickstart or finish a landscaping project? A professional West Island landscaper will provide 2 days (16 hours) of LABOUR to help bring your vision to life!
Whether it's to add a retaining wall, stonework, patio, stone driveway or walkway, this is your chance to get expert help!
DETAILS:
