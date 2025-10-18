Hosted by

Victory through Harmony Lodge No.94

Victory through Harmony Lodge No.94's Online Auction

Reprint - Canvas Picture Art
Reprint - Canvas Picture Art
$15

Starting bid

12" x 16" Small canvas reprint picture art on a wooden frame.




Reprint - Canvas Picture Art
$30

Starting bid

Three separate 12" x 16" small canvas reprint picture art on a wooden frame. Hang together to signify the knights protecting the stairway to heaven.

Laval Rocket Tickets (4) item
Laval Rocket Tickets (4)
$100

Starting bid

4 Laval Rocket Hockey Tickets (AHL) at Place Bell in Laval. December 28th 2025, at 3 pm. Section 103.

Whisky Decanter (Motorcycle) item
Whisky Decanter (Motorcycle)
$25

Starting bid

The decanter is filled with Glenfiddich Special Reserve Scotch Whisky. Approximately 8” long by 6” high.

Garmin Venu 3, GPS Smartwatch
Garmin Venu 3, GPS Smartwatch item
Garmin Venu 3, GPS Smartwatch
$300

Starting bid

A 650$ value! Purpose-built with advanced health and fitness features and the ability to make calls and send text when paired with your compatible iPhone or Android smartphone, Venu 3 is more than just a smartwatch — it’s your personal on-wrist coach there to support your every goal.

Montreal Segal Theatre Tickets (2) FRONT ROW
Montreal Segal Theatre Tickets (2) FRONT ROW item
Montreal Segal Theatre Tickets (2) FRONT ROW
$100

Starting bid

THURSDAY, JUNE 11th 2026, 7:30 PM

2 Tickets - FRONT ROW

170$ Value


Good things come to those who cultivate.

Grow is an outrageously fun and big-hearted new Canadian musical about family, faith, and one very special plant.


Leaving their sheltered Amish community for the first time, nineteen-year-old twins Hannah and Ruth set out on Rumspringa—a chance to experience the modern world. But when their big-city adventure takes an unexpected turn, their green thumbs land them in an unlikely partnership with a cannabis dispensary owner—leading to the creation of the “world’s greatest weed.”


Grow is a high-spirited comedy about embracing change, finding community, and forging your own path.

ORIGINAL Painting by Montréal Artist, Jackie Lunetta
ORIGINAL Painting by Montréal Artist, Jackie Lunetta item
ORIGINAL Painting by Montréal Artist, Jackie Lunetta
$100

Starting bid

An ORIGINAL 16" x 20" acrylic on canvas painting by Montréal artist, Jackie Lunetta. "Everburn" - the flame that endures, transforms and continues to shine.

Set of 12 darts item
Set of 12 darts
$20

Starting bid

Set of 12 darts, comes with a sharpening stone. New.

Masonic Bundle item
Masonic Bundle
$30

Starting bid

1 black soft laptop case, 1 Soft black lunch bag, 1 black winter beanie, 1 blue adjustable baseball hat, 1 Lanyard, all with Square & Compasses. All Brand New.

40 Holiday Masonic Cards With Envelopes item
40 Holiday Masonic Cards With Envelopes
$20

Starting bid

Made by Summit School special needs students. 4.25" x 5.5" Holiday Masonic Cards. Inscription inside reads "Whatever your faith, I wish you a happy and healthy holiday season". Comes with envelopes. 40 cards total.

Landscaping Voucher
Landscaping Voucher item
Landscaping Voucher
$400

Starting bid

A 1,000$ dollar value!


Transform your outdoor space - with the assistance of a generous West Island Landscaper (and a Brother)!


Looking to kickstart or finish a landscaping project? A professional West Island landscaper will provide 2 days (16 hours) of LABOUR to help bring your vision to life!


Whether it's to add a retaining wall, stonework, patio, stone driveway or walkway, this is your chance to get expert help!


DETAILS:

  • LABOUR ONLY - materials must be provided by the voucher holder.
  • Project must be completed by October 2026.
  • Scheduling is subject to the landscaper's availability.
  • Montréal Island only.

