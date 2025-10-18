Victory through Harmony Lodge No.94's Online Auction

THURSDAY, JUNE 11th 2026, 7:30 PM

2 Tickets - FRONT ROW

170$ Value





Good things come to those who cultivate.

Grow is an outrageously fun and big-hearted new Canadian musical about family, faith, and one very special plant.





Leaving their sheltered Amish community for the first time, nineteen-year-old twins Hannah and Ruth set out on Rumspringa—a chance to experience the modern world. But when their big-city adventure takes an unexpected turn, their green thumbs land them in an unlikely partnership with a cannabis dispensary owner—leading to the creation of the “world’s greatest weed.”





Grow is a high-spirited comedy about embracing change, finding community, and forging your own path.