Video Game Club

255 Elmdale St

Steinbach, MB R5G 0C9, Canada

Mario Kart World
Free

Join us for a fun Mario Kart Tournament!! Up to 8 players, anyone else is welcome to drop in and enjoy the show with free popcorn!

Super Mario Party Jamboree
Free

Join us for a fun, friendly-competition at Mario Party Jamboree! up to 8 players, we will make teams of two to compete together in mini-games and the fun board games! Once registration is full, kids are welcome to drop-in to enjoy the show with some free popcorn!

