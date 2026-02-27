South India Cultural Association

Hosted by

South India Cultural Association

About this event

Vidya Kalyanaraman and party - Premium Carnatic Concert

2 Mulkins St

Stittsville, ON K2S 0R8, Canada

2026 SICA member
Free

For those who have active 2026 memberships only. Please provide names of all members who will attend. For non-members, please see additional options below.

General Admission
$25

Please provide names of all attendees when purchasing tickets.

Group of 2
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please provide names of all attendees when purchasing tickets.

Group of 4
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please provide names of all attendees when purchasing tickets.

Student
$15

For individuals 18 years of age and younger, and those registered as full-time students in university or college. Please provide names of all attendees when purchasing tickets.

Senior
$15

65 years of age and older. Please provide names of all attendees when purchasing tickets.

Add a donation for South India Cultural Association

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