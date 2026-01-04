Vietnamese Tết Lunar New Year Festival & Concert

$30 Evening Concert & DJ Ticket.





$5 from this ticket is donated to Vietnamese flood relief. Proceeds from this event support Edmonton Viets Association, a registered charity.





7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Live Band & Musicians





The Sunflower Band with singers:

Bằng Triều, Hannah Hà, Ngọc Hà, Tonie Diễm Chi, Mỹ Phương, Trúc Quỳnh, Trần Khoa.





10 p.m. to Midnight - BSMT DJ TINA





NOTE: you can also attend the FREE daytime activities taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No ticket is required for the day event.