Edmonton Viets Association

Hosted by

Edmonton Viets Association

About this event

Vietnamese Tết Lunar New Year Festival & Concert

9311 48 St NW

Edmonton, AB T6B 2R4, Canada

$30 Concert & DJ (7:30 p.m. to Midnight)
$30

$30 Evening Concert & DJ Ticket.


$5 from this ticket is donated to Vietnamese flood relief. Proceeds from this event support Edmonton Viets Association, a registered charity.


7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Live Band & Musicians


The Sunflower Band with singers:

Bằng Triều, Hannah Hà, Ngọc Hà, Tonie Diễm Chi, Mỹ Phương, Trúc Quỳnh, Trần Khoa.


10 p.m. to Midnight - BSMT DJ TINA


NOTE: you can also attend the FREE daytime activities taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No ticket is required for the day event.

Add a donation for Edmonton Viets Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!