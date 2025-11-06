NorthStar Academy

Hosted by

NorthStar Academy

About this event

Village Square Leisure Centre

2623 56 St NE

Calgary, AB T1Y 6E7, Canada

Preschool siblings aged 0-5
Free

This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

NorthStar Academy Student aged 5-12
Free

This ticket is for students registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

NorthStar Academy Student aged 13-17
Free

This ticket is for students registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

Adult Supervisor
Free

This is for one adult supervisor per family.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-sibling Preschooler aged 0-5
Free

This ticket is for preschoolers who do not have siblings registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be able to attend.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students aged 5-12
Free

This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $6.70.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students aged 13-17
Free

This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $7.70.

Placeholder Ticket for Extra Adults aged 18-64
Free

This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee aged 18-64. If space is available, you will be invoiced $14.90. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students.

Placeholder Ticket for Extra Adults aged 65+
Free

This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee aged 65+. If space is available, you will be invoiced $9.95. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students.

NSA Teacher/ Staff
Free

This is for NorthStar Academy Teachers.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!