Villanova Vegas Knight Silent Auction

Elegant stamped 10K yellow gold cluster earrings featuring a refined arrangement of natural diamonds in a timeless design. The piece includes two round brilliant cut bead-set diamonds (approx. 1.50 x 0.92 mm, SI clarity, G–H colour, good cut), surrounded by forty-two single cut bead-set diamonds (approx. 1.10 x 0.67 mm), with an estimated total diamond weight of approximately 0.30 carats.

The additional diamonds are graded SI1–I1 clarity with H–I colour and good polish/symmetry, creating a delicate yet noticeable sparkle.

A classic and versatile pair of diamond earrings, ideal for both everyday elegance and special occasions. Value of $1850