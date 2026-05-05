Villanova Vegas Knight Silent Auction

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Enjoy a refined shopping experience at Ambiance Boutique in Kleinburg, offering a beautifully curated collection of fashion, accessories, jewellery, and home accents. An ideal destination for discovering timeless pieces and unique gifts.
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Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with the Sarpa Group of Restaurants, celebrated for their sophisticated ambiance, impeccable service, and elevated menus. A perfect opportunity to indulge in a special night out.
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Enjoy a $400 gift basket from Desiree Home, featuring a curated selection of chic décor and home entertainment accessories. A perfect opportunity to refresh your space or find something special for your home.
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Indulge in self-care with a $300 gift card to Laser Generation, offering cutting-edge aesthetic treatments and personalized services in a professional setting. A perfect opportunity to refresh and rejuvenate.
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Enjoy two cases of premium red and white wines from Vieni Estates, a celebrated Niagara winery offering beautifully crafted varietals. An ideal addition for hosting, celebrations, or stocking your cellar. Value of $350
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Enjoy a $200 gift card to Cantina Amici, offering a relaxed yet elevated dining experience featuring Italian-inspired dishes and a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere. A perfect destination for a memorable meal.
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Enjoy a beautifully curated gift basket from Ricci & Capricci Salon, featuring professional haircare products and a signature blowout service. A wonderful treat for effortless, salon-fresh hair and a touch of everyday luxury. (Value $200)
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A Seiko 5 Sports GMT automatic watch featuring the highly sought-after blue and black “Batman” style bezel. This striking timepiece blends sporty sophistication with timeless design, showcasing a bold red GMT hand, cyclops date magnifier, and classic jubilee-style bracelet.
Combining everyday functionality with exceptional craftsmanship, the Seiko 5 Sports GMT is a favourite among watch enthusiasts and collectors alike — perfect for travel, daily wear, or as a standout addition to any collection. (Value $750)
Starting bid
Enjoy a curated FI Hair gift basket along with a $100 gift card, featuring high-quality haircare products and salon credit. A perfect way to refresh your hair routine with both professional products and in-salon services. Value of $325
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Enjoy the ultimate at-home theatre experience with an eGalaxy portable projector screen and tripod, paired with an XGIMI MoGo 3 portable projector. Compact, versatile, and easy to set up, this bundle brings big-screen entertainment wherever you are. This Bundle is Valued at $1500.
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Enjoy a gift card redeemable at Peter & Paul’s, David Duncan House, or Petros 82 Restaurant—three celebrated dining destinations known for their warm hospitality, elegant ambiance, and expertly crafted menus. A perfect opportunity for a memorable dining experience. Value of $200
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Elegant stamped 10K yellow gold cluster earrings featuring a refined arrangement of natural diamonds in a timeless design. The piece includes two round brilliant cut bead-set diamonds (approx. 1.50 x 0.92 mm, SI clarity, G–H colour, good cut), surrounded by forty-two single cut bead-set diamonds (approx. 1.10 x 0.67 mm), with an estimated total diamond weight of approximately 0.30 carats.
The additional diamonds are graded SI1–I1 clarity with H–I colour and good polish/symmetry, creating a delicate yet noticeable sparkle.
A classic and versatile pair of diamond earrings, ideal for both everyday elegance and special occasions. Value of $1850
Starting bid
Enjoy a $1,000 gift certificate for Eagles Nest Golf Club, offering exceptional flexibility to be used toward golf, dining experiences, the pub and restaurant, the pro shop, or additional services such as car detailing. A perfect all-in-one luxury experience.
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Enjoy a $250 gift card to Isarti, a men's fashion boutique known for its curated collection of modern, versatile, and elevated wardrobe staples. Ideal for discovering effortless, everyday style or statement pieces.
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A gift card to XXI Chophouse, a refined dining destination known for its elevated steakhouse experience, exceptional service, and sophisticated atmosphere. Perfect for a memorable evening out.
Starting bid
A gift card to XXI Chophouse, a refined dining destination known for its elevated steakhouse experience, exceptional service, and sophisticated atmosphere. Perfect for a memorable evening out.
Starting bid
Indulge in a $1,100 luxury skincare gift basket featuring some of the industry’s most sought-after brands. Includes Skinbetter Science Cleansing Gel, AlphaRet, and Instant Effect Eye Gel, paired with SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic, Hydrating B5 Gel, Triple Lipid Restore, and SPF 50. A facial roller is also included to enhance your daily skincare routine. A complete at-home regimen for radiant, healthy-looking skin.
Starting bid
Catch the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, June 7 from premium seats in Section 221A, Row 2. This package includes two tickets (Seats 3 & 4) with access to the Rogers Terrace, featuring complimentary food and soft drinks for an all-inclusive ballpark experience.
Starting bid
Catch the excitement of live baseball with two tickets to see the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Miami Marlins on Monday, May 25 at 7:07 PM at Rogers Centre. Enjoy excellent seats in Section 129, Row 4 for an unforgettable game-day experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable match-day experience with two (2) tickets to a 2026 Toronto Football Club home game during the regular season. This premium package includes exclusive tunnel access for an up-close player experience, all-inclusive premium food and beverage options, and race car-style field-side seating for an unparalleled view of the action.
Tickets will be delivered electronically. (Value $1600)
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