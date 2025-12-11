VIMFF Auction Winter 2025

Hosted by

VIP VIMFF Experience for 2 People item
VIP VIMFF Experience for 2 People
$250

Starting bid

Valued at more than $500. Experience the VIP lifestyle for VIMFF 2026 running from February 27 to March 11, 2026. Includes 2 all access passes to the in-person shows, front of line access, reserved seating for each show, VIMFF merch & more!

2 VIP Tickets to the VIMFF Brewery Night at R&B item
2 VIP Tickets to the VIMFF Brewery Night at R&B
$100

Starting bid

Valued at more than $250. Join the VIMFF Team at our R&B Fundraising Brewery Night. Includes 2 tickets to this epic night, VIP seating, VIMFF Merch & more!

KLEVELAND II Electric Goggles item
KLEVELAND II Electric Goggles
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $310, the Electric KLEVELAND II Goggles is everything you need to get out to the mountains and ride.

1 x VIMFF 2026 All Access Pass item
1 x VIMFF 2026 All Access Pass
$50

Starting bid

The all new all access pass sold out in a matter of days for Fall 2025. Secure yours now!

Arc'teryx Micron Backpack item
Arc'teryx Micron Backpack
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $340, this Arc'teryx backpack will have you loaded up and ready to go for your next adventure. Please note the colour of the backpack may be different from what is shown. Any questions please reach out.

$100 Gift Card to R&B Brewing item
$100 Gift Card to R&B Brewing
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to R&B Brewing www.randbbrewing.com

1 x VIMFF 2026 Online Pass item
1 x VIMFF 2026 Online Pass
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $80 score a great deal on the VIMFF 2026 Film Festival Online Pass.

2 tickets to 2 VIMFF Workshops item
2 tickets to 2 VIMFF Workshops
$20

Starting bid

Want to learn more from our Internationally acclaimed experts? Get a deal on 2 tickets to 2 of our upcoming workshops (4 tickets total). Schedules and speakers TDB. but workshops will happen during our 2026 series starting on February 27, 2026.

Set of 3 Ivivid Design Posters item
Set of 3 Ivivid Design Posters
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $110, these original design posters by Ividid Design www.ivivid.ca/ are the perfect feature wall for any home or cabin. Please note frames are not included.

5 Individual VIMFF Tickets item
5 Individual VIMFF Tickets
$70

Starting bid

Valued at almost $200 get 5 individual tickets to any 5 in person shows for VIMFF 2026, running from February 27 to March 11, 2026.

Book: Backpacking on Vancouver Island item
Book: Backpacking on Vancouver Island
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $30. Backpacking on Vancouver Island: The Essential Guide to the Best Multi-Day Trips and Day Hikes by Taryn Eyton.

Arct'eryx Bird Head Toque item
Arct'eryx Bird Head Toque
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $70. Stay warm and stylish with the Arc'teryx Bird Head Toque. Please note colour may be different than what is pictured.

Arct'eryx Mantis 2 Waist Pack item
Arct'eryx Mantis 2 Waist Pack
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $70. The Mantis 2 is smart organization in a 2.5L bag that carries on the waist or over the shoulder.

Dakine Campus 33 L Backpack item
Dakine Campus 33 L Backpack
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $90. Dakine Campus Backpack 33L in Black features a laptop sleeve and insulated cooler pocket.

VIMFF Toque item
VIMFF Toque
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $30. VIMFF Merino wool toque in forest green.

VIMFF Tote Bag item
VIMFF Tote Bag
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $15. VIMFF tote bag - new design for 2025 in navy blue.

VIMFF Wirth Hat item
VIMFF Wirth Hat
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $60. This exclusive VIMFF x Wirth Hat was designed by Ivivid Designs and supports mental health initiatives.

Swany X-Guide Mens Trigger Mitt 2025 item
Swany X-Guide Mens Trigger Mitt 2025
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $200 these heavy duty gloves are sure to keep your hands safe and warm in winter temperatures. Size medium.

RAB Logo Band Beanie item
RAB Logo Band Beanie
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $25 get your RAB Logo Band Beanie / Toque today. One size.

Family Pass to Macmillan Space Center item
Family Pass to Macmillan Space Center
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $84. Get the family out over the holidays with a Family Pass to the H.R. Macmillan Space Center.

Signed Jakob Schubert Poster
$15

Starting bid

Poster signed by Jakob Schubert, an Austrian professional rock climber, specializing in competition climbing (lead and boulder), sport climbing, and bouldering. He is a four-time World Champion (2012, 2018, 2021, 2023) and three-time World Cup winner (2011, 2014, 2018) in lead climbing. He is a two-time Olympic bronze medalist in the combined event (2020 and 2024).

Signed Jakob Schubert Poster
$15

Starting bid

Poster signed by Jakob Schubert, an Austrian professional rock climber, specializing in competition climbing (lead and boulder), sport climbing, and bouldering. He is a four-time World Champion (2012, 2018, 2021, 2023) and three-time World Cup winner (2011, 2014, 2018) in lead climbing. He is a two-time Olympic bronze medalist in the combined event (2020 and 2024).

2 x Vancouver Art Gallery Passes
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $70. Get 2 passes to the Vancouver Art Gallery. Anyone 18 years of age or younger qualify for free admission. The entries will be valid for one year. Visit www.vanartgallery.bc.ca for information on current and upcoming exhibitions; hours of operation.

Signed Book by John Baldwin - Exploring the Coast Mountains item
Signed Book by John Baldwin - Exploring the Coast Mountains
$25

Starting bid

Signed Copy - Exploring the Coast Mountains on Skis by John Baldwin. Grab your skis and explore the Coast Mountains. This is your guide to deep powder, endless glacier runs, alpine descents, cozy huts, couloirs and high level traverses. Includes everything from backcountry skiing, scenic tours, challenging ski ascents and long descents to difficult traverses across large icefields.

Signed Book by John Baldwin - Coast Mountain High Routes item
Signed Book by John Baldwin - Coast Mountain High Routes
$25

Starting bid

Signed Book by John Baldwin - Coast Mountain High Routes. Coast Mountain High Routes is a guide to 46 summer high routes and alpine traverses in the Coast Mountains. These are the great skyline traverses - off-trail hikes through large remote mountainous regions, continuously in the alpine, and a bit like being on a summit for an entire trip. With elements of thru-hiking, backpacking and mountaineering, you carry your camp on your back, never retrace your steps, and travel over terrain that is always new. All of the routes venture through wilderness regions.

8 Tickets to Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy item
8 Tickets to Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $260. Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy, 8 tickets to one of their performances. This excludes Special Presentation shows. It is valid for up to one year from the date listed above.

Revelstoke 2 x 1 Day Mountain Bike Tickets item
Revelstoke 2 x 1 Day Mountain Bike Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $155. Revelstoke Mountain Resort: 2 x 1 Day Mountain Bike Tickets for our Summer 2026 season.

Luna Sandals item
Luna Sandals
$50

Starting bid

Luna Sandals coming soon

