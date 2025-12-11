VIMFF Auction Winter 2025

Signed Book by John Baldwin - Coast Mountain High Routes. Coast Mountain High Routes is a guide to 46 summer high routes and alpine traverses in the Coast Mountains. These are the great skyline traverses - off-trail hikes through large remote mountainous regions, continuously in the alpine, and a bit like being on a summit for an entire trip. With elements of thru-hiking, backpacking and mountaineering, you carry your camp on your back, never retrace your steps, and travel over terrain that is always new. All of the routes venture through wilderness regions.