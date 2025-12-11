VIMFF Auction Winter 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Valued at more than $500. Experience the VIP lifestyle for VIMFF 2026 running from February 27 to March 11, 2026. Includes 2 all access passes to the in-person shows, front of line access, reserved seating for each show, VIMFF merch & more!
Starting bid
Valued at more than $250. Join the VIMFF Team at our R&B Fundraising Brewery Night. Includes 2 tickets to this epic night, VIP seating, VIMFF Merch & more!
Starting bid
Valued at $310, the Electric KLEVELAND II Goggles is everything you need to get out to the mountains and ride.
Starting bid
The all new all access pass sold out in a matter of days for Fall 2025. Secure yours now!
Starting bid
The all new all access pass sold out in a matter of days for Fall 2025. Secure yours now!
Starting bid
Valued at $340, this Arc'teryx backpack will have you loaded up and ready to go for your next adventure. Please note the colour of the backpack may be different from what is shown. Any questions please reach out.
Starting bid
Valued at $80 score a great deal on the VIMFF 2026 Film Festival Online Pass.
Starting bid
Valued at $80 score a great deal on the VIMFF 2026 Film Festival Online Pass.
Starting bid
Want to learn more from our Internationally acclaimed experts? Get a deal on 2 tickets to 2 of our upcoming workshops (4 tickets total). Schedules and speakers TDB. but workshops will happen during our 2026 series starting on February 27, 2026.
Starting bid
Valued at $110, these original design posters by Ividid Design www.ivivid.ca/ are the perfect feature wall for any home or cabin. Please note frames are not included.
Starting bid
Want to learn more from our Internationally acclaimed experts? Get a deal on 2 tickets to 2 of our upcoming workshops (4 tickets total). Schedules and speakers TDB. but workshops will happen during our 2026 series starting on February 27, 2026.
Starting bid
Valued at almost $200 get 5 individual tickets to any 5 in person shows for VIMFF 2026, running from February 27 to March 11, 2026.
Starting bid
Valued at $30. Backpacking on Vancouver Island: The Essential Guide to the Best Multi-Day Trips and Day Hikes by Taryn Eyton.
Starting bid
Valued at $70. Stay warm and stylish with the Arc'teryx Bird Head Toque. Please note colour may be different than what is pictured.
Starting bid
Valued at $70. Stay warm and stylish with the Arc'teryx Bird Head Toque. Please note colour may be different than what is pictured.
Starting bid
Valued at $70. The Mantis 2 is smart organization in a 2.5L bag that carries on the waist or over the shoulder.
Starting bid
Valued at $70. The Mantis 2 is smart organization in a 2.5L bag that carries on the waist or over the shoulder.
Starting bid
Valued at $90. Dakine Campus Backpack 33L in Black features a laptop sleeve and insulated cooler pocket.
Starting bid
Valued at $30. VIMFF Merino wool toque in forest green.
Starting bid
Valued at $15. VIMFF tote bag - new design for 2025 in navy blue.
Starting bid
Valued at $60. This exclusive VIMFF x Wirth Hat was designed by Ivivid Designs and supports mental health initiatives.
Starting bid
Valued at $200 these heavy duty gloves are sure to keep your hands safe and warm in winter temperatures. Size medium.
Starting bid
Valued at $25 get your RAB Logo Band Beanie / Toque today. One size.
Starting bid
Valued at $84. Get the family out over the holidays with a Family Pass to the H.R. Macmillan Space Center.
Starting bid
Poster signed by Jakob Schubert, an Austrian professional rock climber, specializing in competition climbing (lead and boulder), sport climbing, and bouldering. He is a four-time World Champion (2012, 2018, 2021, 2023) and three-time World Cup winner (2011, 2014, 2018) in lead climbing. He is a two-time Olympic bronze medalist in the combined event (2020 and 2024).
Starting bid
Poster signed by Jakob Schubert, an Austrian professional rock climber, specializing in competition climbing (lead and boulder), sport climbing, and bouldering. He is a four-time World Champion (2012, 2018, 2021, 2023) and three-time World Cup winner (2011, 2014, 2018) in lead climbing. He is a two-time Olympic bronze medalist in the combined event (2020 and 2024).
Starting bid
Valued at $70. Get 2 passes to the Vancouver Art Gallery. Anyone 18 years of age or younger qualify for free admission. The entries will be valid for one year. Visit www.vanartgallery.bc.ca for information on current and upcoming exhibitions; hours of operation.
Starting bid
Signed Copy - Exploring the Coast Mountains on Skis by John Baldwin. Grab your skis and explore the Coast Mountains. This is your guide to deep powder, endless glacier runs, alpine descents, cozy huts, couloirs and high level traverses. Includes everything from backcountry skiing, scenic tours, challenging ski ascents and long descents to difficult traverses across large icefields.
Starting bid
Signed Book by John Baldwin - Coast Mountain High Routes. Coast Mountain High Routes is a guide to 46 summer high routes and alpine traverses in the Coast Mountains. These are the great skyline traverses - off-trail hikes through large remote mountainous regions, continuously in the alpine, and a bit like being on a summit for an entire trip. With elements of thru-hiking, backpacking and mountaineering, you carry your camp on your back, never retrace your steps, and travel over terrain that is always new. All of the routes venture through wilderness regions.
Starting bid
Valued at $260. Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy, 8 tickets to one of their performances. This excludes Special Presentation shows. It is valid for up to one year from the date listed above.
Starting bid
Valued at $155. Revelstoke Mountain Resort: 2 x 1 Day Mountain Bike Tickets for our Summer 2026 season.
Starting bid
Luna Sandals coming soon
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!