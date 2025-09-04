Violet-green Swallow Nest Box Building

$
This is a free event (yay!). Please make sure to add a ticket for every person in your group. The first 10 participants will get to build and take home their own nest box.
This is a free event (yay!), but if you are financially able to donate towards our non-profit, we would be very grateful! Donation support goes directly towards funding our always free workshops.
This is a free event (yay!). Please make sure to add a ticket for every person in your group. The first 10 participants will get to build and take home their own nest box.
This is a free event (yay!), but if you are financially able to donate towards our non-profit, we would be very grateful! Donation support goes directly towards funding our always free workshops.
This is a free event (yay!). Please make sure to add a ticket for every person in your group. The first 10 participants will get to build and take home their own nest box.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing