Violet-green Swallow Nest Box Building

3873 Swan Lake Rd

Victoria, BC V8X 3W1, Canada

General Admission
free

This is a free event (yay!). Please make sure to add a ticket for every person in your group. The first 10 participants will get to build and take home their own nest box.

General Admission & 10$ Donation
CA$10

This is a free event (yay!), but if you are financially able to donate towards our non-profit, we would be very grateful! Donation support goes directly towards funding our always free workshops.


General Admission & 20$ Donation
CA$20

