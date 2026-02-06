Violin + Santoor Performance

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Light Refreshments Included
Light Refreshments Included
Learn from Very Senior International & Local Artists
Note: Only for serious students of Hindustani Classical Music
Learn from Very Senior International & Local Artists + Potentially perform as a group just before the baithak - if permitted by the Sr. Artists
Note: Only for serious students of Hindustani Classical Music
Light Refreshments Included
$
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