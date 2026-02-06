STPLT ICAY (CanadianTalentOrg)

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STPLT ICAY (CanadianTalentOrg)

About this event

Violin + Santoor Performance

1620 Dundas St W

Mississauga, ON L5C 1E6, Canada

Members & Kids Over Age 7 (Baithak only)
$15

Light Refreshments Included

General Public (Baithak Only)
$25

Light Refreshments Included

Workshop Only (Late Morning)
$15

Learn from Very Senior International & Local Artists


Note: Only for serious students of Hindustani Classical Music

Workshop + Baithak
$25

Learn from Very Senior International & Local Artists + Potentially perform as a group just before the baithak - if permitted by the Sr. Artists


Note: Only for serious students of Hindustani Classical Music

Kids Under Age 7 (Baithak Only)
Free

Light Refreshments Included

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