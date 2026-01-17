Exclusive Access!! VIP Hospitality at 2026 Montreal Grand Prix with Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 Team

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For a donation of $30,000 or more, receive two weekend VIP tickets plus a $20,000 charitable tax receipt from Road To Racing to support Canada's elite amateur motorsport athletes.
NOTE: TOTAL COST IS $30,000. We are taking $500 deposits and will follow up on balance of payment. VIP ELITE SUITE PACKAGES Located on the outside of the racetrack between the start/finish line and the Senna Corner, the Mercedes-AMG Elite Suites provide an exceptional vantage point to watch drivers surge out of the pits and onto the track.
Your 3-day package includes:
· Private suite with grandstand seating offering exceptional views of on-track action
· Premium food and beverages · Exclusive gifts
· Complimentary shuttle service to and from The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal
Value of 2 tickets ($10,000) are deducted from the charitable donation receipt for a net charitable receipt of $20,000.
For a donation of $60,000 or more, receive two tickets for the ultimate VIP experience with the Mercedes AMG Petronas team, PLUS receive a $31,000 charitable tax receipt from Road To Racing Canada.
NOTE: TOTAL COST IS $60,000. We are taking $500 deposits and will follow up on balance of payment.
Ritz-Carlton Silver Arrows Lounge Reserve your spot at the heart of the Formula 1 action—directly above the team’s garages. Guests of The Ritz-Carlton Silver Arrows Lounge enjoy unparalleled access to lightning-quick, adrenaline-fuelled pit stops from this prime location.
Your 3-day package includes:
· Access to a premium hospitality lounge
· World-class food and beverages
· Branded luxury gifting
· Exclusive insights, commentary, and entertainment from F1 experts throughout the weekend
· Driver interviews and appearances, Pit Lane Walk, simulator sessions, and track tours
· Complimentary shuttle service to and from The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal
Value of 2 tickets ($29,000) are deducted from the charitable donation receipt for a net charitable receipt of $31,000.
Price is $1000 PER TICKET. Not all the thrills happen on track. Secure VIP access to the renowned Ritz-Carlton Grand Prix Party for an unforgettable evening of spectacular food, entertainment, and dancing among a glittering A-list crowd.
NOTE: COST IS $1,000 PER TICKET. We are taking $100 deposits and will follow up on balance of payment.
NOTE: THIS TICKET IS FOR PARTY ONLY AND DOES NOT INCLUDE ADMISSION TO THE F1 RACE
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