Exclusive Access!! VIP Hospitality at 2026 Montreal Grand Prix with Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 Team

For a donation of $30,000 or more, receive two weekend VIP tickets plus a $20,000 charitable tax receipt from Road To Racing to support Canada's elite amateur motorsport athletes.

NOTE: TOTAL COST IS $30,000. We are taking $500 deposits and will follow up on balance of payment. VIP ELITE SUITE PACKAGES Located on the outside of the racetrack between the start/finish line and the Senna Corner, the Mercedes-AMG Elite Suites provide an exceptional vantage point to watch drivers surge out of the pits and onto the track.

Your 3-day package includes:

· Private suite with grandstand seating offering exceptional views of on-track action

· Premium food and beverages · Exclusive gifts

· Complimentary shuttle service to and from The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal

Value of 2 tickets ($10,000) are deducted from the charitable donation receipt for a net charitable receipt of $20,000.