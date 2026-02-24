Virtual - Angelman Strong 2026 Walk

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About this event
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. As such, this will be the last year a new t-shirt will be provided with registration - so hang onto your shirts for future walks!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. As such, this will be the last year a new t-shirt will be provided with registration - so hang onto your shirts for future walks!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. As such, this will be the last year a new t-shirt will be provided with registration - so hang onto your shirts for future walks!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. As such, this will be the last year a new t-shirt will be provided with registration - so hang onto your shirts for future walks!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!