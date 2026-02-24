Angelman Syndrome Foundation Canada

Hosted by

Angelman Syndrome Foundation Canada

About this event

Virtual - Angelman Strong 2026 Walk

virtual

Individual with AS Registration - FREE
Free

* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. As such, this will be the last year a new t-shirt will be provided with registration - so hang onto your shirts for future walks!

Adult Registration
$35

* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. As such, this will be the last year a new t-shirt will be provided with registration - so hang onto your shirts for future walks!

Youth Registration (7-17)
$20

* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. As such, this will be the last year a new t-shirt will be provided with registration - so hang onto your shirts for future walks!

Child Registration (6 and under)
$10

* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. As such, this will be the last year a new t-shirt will be provided with registration - so hang onto your shirts for future walks!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!