NorthStar Academy

Hosted by

NorthStar Academy

About this event

Virtual Art Learning Huddle #3

NorthStar Academy Student
Free

This ticket is for students registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. The registration cost is $25 per student. You will be sent an invoice once you have registered.

Non NorthStar Academy Student
Free

This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. The registration cost is $30 per student. You will be sent an invoice once you have registered.

Adult
Free

This ticket is for an adult. The registration cost is $30 per adult. You will be sent an invoice once you have registered.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!