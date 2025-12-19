Virtual Art Learning Huddle #2

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This ticket is for students registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. The registration cost is $25 per student. You will be sent an invoice once you have registered.
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. The registration cost is $30 per student. You will be sent an invoice once you have registered.
This ticket is for an adult. The registration cost is $30 per adult. You will be sent an invoice once you have registered.
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