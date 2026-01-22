Virtual Heart Connection Educational Society's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $750
Dermal filler can be used to restore lost volume, restore wrinkles and folds and enhance facial contouring, for a more youthful and refreshed appearance.
Starting bid
Voucher Valid:
May 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 2026 at 7:30PM May 9, 10, 16, 17, 2026 at 1:30PM.
Starting bid
Two 2hour game passes for two plus two movie tickets for cineplex!
Starting bid
Value $360
Take a “Trip Behind the
Woodshed”, where Chef Paul and the Woodshed team will show your taste buds a thing or two!
You’ll take in the best of what one of Edmonton’s burger joint has to offer, while also sampling a few off-menu items, prepared just for you, to make your experience truly one of a kind.
The evening will be paired with a tasting of our craft beer selection, showcasing some of Alberta’s finest brewers!
Starting bid
16x 24 inch artwork
Value $60
Starting bid
A great prize for a Elks fan!
This package includes an autographed football (courtesy of Dr. Edythe Tham) and two tickets to the Elks vs Alouettes game (June 20th, 2pm. Section P, row 40, seat 13-14) (courtesy of David Wolanski).
Starting bid
Iron man metallic print 8x11.5 inches
Value: $60
Starting bid
For use on Saturday, August 8th 2026.
The Edmonton Folk Music Festival is truly one of the best events Edmonton has to offer! come, sit on the hill, enjoy a beautiful view and listen to some great music.
Value: $230
Starting bid
Enjoy laser tag for six people at laser city and 6 and buffet dinner for six at the Lingnan restaurant.
Estimated value $250
Starting bid
Enjoy these hand selected items form Edmonton's premier grocer.
Estimated value $100
Starting bid
Enjoy this autographed hat- signed by Ty Emberson (Courtesy of the Oilers Community Foundation).
and two tickets to G32: Oilers vs Predators
Sun • Mar 15, 2026 • 06:00 PM
Lower bowl: Sec 117, Row 13, Seat 5 & 6
(Courtesy of Adams Chevrolet Buick GMC).
Starting bid
2 tickets to any Live at the Winspear or Edmonton Symphony Orchestra performance in the 2025/2026 Season.
Estimated value $200
Starting bid
Let your dog have the time of their life at Sublime Can 'n Canine!
20 full days of doggie daycare.
Estimated value $500
Starting bid
Autographed home jersey (generously donated by the Canadian Congenital Heart Alliance).
Size USA 54
Starting bid
Coeur necklace and mini have hair clip from local jewelry company Tikkhu.
Starting bid
2 Choice passes (admission to either Galaxyland or World Waterpark) as well as fun WEM branded Items.
Starting bid
General admission for 4 plus a Kdays swag bag (size Sm sweatshirt, socks, pins and a water bottle)
Starting bid
Enjoy this great gear, compliments of the Derrick gold and country club. Bag includes: a lightweight jacket (size large), a hat and water bottle.
Starting bid
11x17 inch set of 3
Value: $60
Starting bid
11x17 inch hand drawn art
Value: $120
Starting bid
11x17 inch set of 3
Value: $60
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