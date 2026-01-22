Virtual Heart Connection Educational Society

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Virtual Heart Connection Educational Society

About this event

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Virtual Heart Connection Educational Society's Silent Auction

Dermal filler- 1 syringe item
Dermal filler- 1 syringe item
Dermal filler- 1 syringe item
Dermal filler- 1 syringe
$75

Starting bid

Value: $750

Dermal filler can be used to restore lost volume, restore wrinkles and folds and enhance facial contouring, for a more youthful and refreshed appearance.

Two tickets to Cyrano de Bergerac at the citadel theatre item
Two tickets to Cyrano de Bergerac at the citadel theatre item
Two tickets to Cyrano de Bergerac at the citadel theatre item
Two tickets to Cyrano de Bergerac at the citadel theatre
$50

Starting bid

Voucher Valid:

May 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 2026 at 7:30PM May 9, 10, 16, 17, 2026 at 1:30PM.


Rec room south date night! item
Rec room south date night! item
Rec room south date night!
$40

Starting bid

Two 2hour game passes for two plus two movie tickets for cineplex!

Chef's tasting menu for 4 people item
Chef's tasting menu for 4 people
$50

Starting bid

Value $360


Take a “Trip Behind the

Woodshed”, where Chef Paul and the Woodshed team will show your taste buds a thing or two!


You’ll take in the best of what one of Edmonton’s burger joint has to offer, while also sampling a few off-menu items, prepared just for you, to make your experience truly one of a kind.


The evening will be paired with a tasting of our craft beer selection, showcasing some of Alberta’s finest brewers!

David Tuff digital artwork: storm item
David Tuff digital artwork: storm
$20

Starting bid

16x 24 inch artwork

Value $60

We Love the Edmonton Elks! item
We Love the Edmonton Elks! item
We Love the Edmonton Elks! item
We Love the Edmonton Elks!
$40

Starting bid

A great prize for a Elks fan!

This package includes an autographed football (courtesy of Dr. Edythe Tham) and two tickets to the Elks vs Alouettes game (June 20th, 2pm. Section P, row 40, seat 13-14) (courtesy of David Wolanski).

David Tuff digital artwork: Iron Man item
David Tuff digital artwork: Iron Man
$20

Starting bid

Iron man metallic print 8x11.5 inches

Value: $60

Two Saturday passes for the Edmonton Folk Music Festival item
Two Saturday passes for the Edmonton Folk Music Festival item
Two Saturday passes for the Edmonton Folk Music Festival
$50

Starting bid

For use on Saturday, August 8th 2026.

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival is truly one of the best events Edmonton has to offer! come, sit on the hill, enjoy a beautiful view and listen to some great music.

Value: $230

Family Day Out! item
Family Day Out! item
Family Day Out! item
Family Day Out!
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy laser tag for six people at laser city and 6 and buffet dinner for six at the Lingnan restaurant.


Estimated value $250

Gift basket- Sunterra Market item
Gift basket- Sunterra Market
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy these hand selected items form Edmonton's premier grocer.


Estimated value $100

We Love the Oilers! item
We Love the Oilers! item
We Love the Oilers! item
We Love the Oilers!
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy this autographed hat- signed by Ty Emberson (Courtesy of the Oilers Community Foundation).

and two tickets to G32: Oilers vs Predators

Sun • Mar 15, 2026 • 06:00 PM

Lower bowl: Sec 117, Row 13, Seat 5 & 6

(Courtesy of Adams Chevrolet Buick GMC).

Two tickets to a performance at the Winspear Centre item
Two tickets to a performance at the Winspear Centre item
Two tickets to a performance at the Winspear Centre item
Two tickets to a performance at the Winspear Centre
$50

Starting bid

2 tickets to any Live at the Winspear or Edmonton Symphony Orchestra performance in the 2025/2026 Season.


Estimated value $200

20 full days of Doggie Daycare item
20 full days of Doggie Daycare item
20 full days of Doggie Daycare
$200

Starting bid

Let your dog have the time of their life at Sublime Can 'n Canine!

20 full days of doggie daycare.


Estimated value $500

Autographed Leon Draisaitl Jersey item
Autographed Leon Draisaitl Jersey item
Autographed Leon Draisaitl Jersey item
Autographed Leon Draisaitl Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Autographed home jersey (generously donated by the Canadian Congenital Heart Alliance).

Size USA 54

Tikkhu necklace and hair clip item
Tikkhu necklace and hair clip item
Tikkhu necklace and hair clip item
Tikkhu necklace and hair clip
$20

Starting bid

Coeur necklace and mini have hair clip from local jewelry company Tikkhu.


WEM choice passes and gift basket item
WEM choice passes and gift basket item
WEM choice passes and gift basket
$20

Starting bid

2 Choice passes (admission to either Galaxyland or World Waterpark) as well as fun WEM branded Items.

K days family day out! item
K days family day out! item
K days family day out! item
K days family day out!
$30

Starting bid

General admission for 4 plus a Kdays swag bag (size Sm sweatshirt, socks, pins and a water bottle)

Derrick Golf and Country Club swag bag item
Derrick Golf and Country Club swag bag item
Derrick Golf and Country Club swag bag item
Derrick Golf and Country Club swag bag
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy this great gear, compliments of the Derrick gold and country club. Bag includes: a lightweight jacket (size large), a hat and water bottle.

David Tuff digital artwork: Set of 3 pokemon/fire item
David Tuff digital artwork: Set of 3 pokemon/fire item
David Tuff digital artwork: Set of 3 pokemon/fire item
David Tuff digital artwork: Set of 3 pokemon/fire
$20

Starting bid

11x17 inch set of 3

Value: $60

David Tuff digital artwork: pokemon hand drawn item
David Tuff digital artwork: pokemon hand drawn
$30

Starting bid

11x17 inch hand drawn art

Value: $120

David Tuff digital artwork: set of 3 pokemon/superhero item
David Tuff digital artwork: set of 3 pokemon/superhero item
David Tuff digital artwork: set of 3 pokemon/superhero item
David Tuff digital artwork: set of 3 pokemon/superhero
$20

Starting bid

11x17 inch set of 3

Value: $60

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