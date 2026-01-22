Virtual Heart Connection Educational Society's Silent Auction

Value $360





Take a “Trip Behind the

Woodshed”, where Chef Paul and the Woodshed team will show your taste buds a thing or two!





You’ll take in the best of what one of Edmonton’s burger joint has to offer, while also sampling a few off-menu items, prepared just for you, to make your experience truly one of a kind.





The evening will be paired with a tasting of our craft beer selection, showcasing some of Alberta’s finest brewers!