Virtual Membership Drive for 2026

Individual Membership
$25

Voting rights at our annual AGM.
Board and Volunteer opportunities.
Newsletters
1st invites to events and education opportunities

Family Membership
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Voting rights at our annual AGM for 1 adult.
Board and Volunteer opportunities.
Newsletters
1st invites to events and education opportunities

Associate Membership
$100

Newsletters
1st Invites to events and educational opportunities
Volunteer opportunities
Invitation to AGM with Non-Voting Membership

