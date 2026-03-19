People of Colour in Advertising and Marketing

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People of Colour in Advertising and Marketing

About this event

Visible & Vocal 6 Research Findings

Nia Centre - 524 Oakwood Ave

York, ON

General Admission
$10

POCAM is pleased to present the results of the 6th edition of Visible & Vocal the first BIPOC Canadian study on the workplace experience.


Presentation Visible & Vocal 6 Research Leads: Julian Franklin(POCAM Co-Founder), Nitin Bagga(CSO Barrett & Welsh). 


Leaders Panel discussion featuring Sartaj Sakaria - CEO, CCDI, Alica Hall - ED, Nia Centre, Joycelyn David - (POCAM BoD), Melanie Isaac-Taitt, Sr. Director Lactalis


Food and refreshments served.


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