Visible & Vocal 6 Research Findings

About this event
York, ON
POCAM is pleased to present the results of the 6th edition of Visible & Vocal the first BIPOC Canadian study on the workplace experience.
Presentation Visible & Vocal 6 Research Leads: Julian Franklin(POCAM Co-Founder), Nitin Bagga(CSO Barrett & Welsh).
Leaders Panel discussion featuring Sartaj Sakaria - CEO, CCDI, Alica Hall - ED, Nia Centre, Joycelyn David - (POCAM BoD), Melanie Isaac-Taitt, Sr. Director Lactalis
Food and refreshments served.
$
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