Visible Angels Incorporated's Silent Auction

This grazing board has everything you need for your next party to be the hit of the season! Delicious cheeses, fresh veggies and dips, deli meats that will have your friends and family wanting more! Customizable and halal!
Customizable Cake
$50
Starting bid
Petite Sweets by Hina is a self taught baker who creates the most delicious and wildest treats you can imagine!
With a wonderful eye for detail and a cake that is customizable to your needs, you are guaranteed to be a customer forever!
Please see conditions for Gift Card.
2 Driving Lessons
$50
Starting bid
Driving Lessons from one of Vaughan's best Driving Instructors! All Nations Driving School is a fully accredited and insured company. And whether you use these as a way to expand your skills or as starter sessions, Fozia Mangla will ensure you drive safely and with confidence!
Please see conditions for Gift Card.
Massage Therapy
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a Therapeutic Massage by a professionally qualified Registered Massage Therapist! When you bid on this item you are taking a step towards self care and a healthy lifestyle!
Not only will you feel relaxed but you will receive information on how to improve your circulation and lymphatic drainage.
Please see conditions for Gift Card
Therapy Sessions
$75
Starting bid
This Gift Card offers you 2 Behavioural Therapy sessions for your Special Needs child. This is a wonderful offer as it will be overseen by a Therapist with a Masters in Developmental Psychology. Ask any questions you have and receive the help you need!
Please see Conditions for Gift Card.
Gourmet Chocolate Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Who doesn't love Chocolates?
In this Gift Basket there is a choice of favourites for everyone!
Share the love or keep them as a treat for yourself...it doesn't matter - just BID!
MAC Cosmetics Golden Lipstick Vault
$75
Starting bid
Get ready for lips that shine like gold!
This gift set contains 12 shiny mini-sized shades, ranging from neutral to lilac. Some new and some are MAC's bestsellers! ALL are gold star value. Contained in a felt lined gold vault that makes a perfect gift for you or someone else just as special!
Worth $264
Makeup Master Classes
$125
Starting bid
Learn how to make the most out of your beautiful features with Makeup Masterclasses from a professionally certified Makeup Artist with over 25 years experience!
Each class is step by step and customized to YOUR needs!
Learn how to properly prep and prime your skin as well as learn different looks for different occasions!
-You get an exclusive GIFT BAG, filled with coupons, skincare, Makeup and perfume goodies, from me too!
-Access to Discounts with high end Makeup brands!
Worth $400
Expiry is 1 year from purchase (6th Dec 2025)
Dholki Classes
$125
Starting bid
There is nothing like a good Raunaq!
And the key to every good raunaq is a GREAT Dholki Master! Learn, not only how to play the Dholki...but how to rock every raunaq and have fun!
You will also learn:
1. Bridge rhythms
2. Hand health
3. Dholki maintenance
...and much more!
Buy the Dholki...now learn how to be a SUPERSTAR!
Worth $400
Expiry is 1 year from purchase (6th Dec 2025)
Dholak/Dholki
$100
Starting bid
A professional Dholki made from sheesham wood and real goatskin leather. Beautifully covered in colourful trim to protect the dholki and to make it stand out at every occasion! Try before you buy and hear just how amazing the sound quality is! Worth $160! Bid for the Dholki Classes too!
