Visible Angels Silent Auction

Work over $300! A collection of bespoke items for men, perfect as a gift for a loved one. Includes: Conair trimmer, Gucci perfume, Hugo Boss perfume, and more! Picture is illustrative. Actual basket will be different.
Barraq al Oud, 100ml, Middle Eastern perfume
A trio of black and white Kate Space bracelets. Medium sized. A perfect gift!
A pair of rose gold and ruby coloured bracelets. Medium sized.
A beautiful and intricate gold coloured ring with an emerald coloured stone. Medium size.
A classic men's cologne. 66.5ml.
Drakkar Noir, a British perfume for men. 50ml.
Ultimate Power perfume for men. 100ml.
A stunning gold coloured ring with multi coloured stones, set in a beautiful circulate pattern.
A pair of delicate zircon and blue drop earrings.
A pair of cubic zirconia, nickel-free stud earrings from Nordstrom.
A beautiful pair of champagne coloured, intricate chandelier earrings.
A pair of fancy bracelets in emerald colour.
High quality, wireless charging home speaker with Bluetooth
24 full-sized and mini MAC products! Best-sellers and limited edition items.
14 full-sized items for eyes, lips and cheeks.
Worth over $250! A beautiful basket filled with goodies for the ladies! Items include: Elizabeth Arden perfume, clutch, makeup, false lashes, skin products and more! Pic is for illustrative purposes only. Actual basket and items will differ.
15 lb weight. A must-have for winter!
Queen size
Queen size
King size
Lavender-infused
Pillow with cooling gel
A 1-hour session with a licensed professional.
Good for iPhones and Samsungs. Auto clamping.
Party makeup session from a professional makeup artist. Worth over $150.
@beautybysabiha
The latest in gaming innovation, this wireless virtual reality headset (Meta Quest 3S) has amazing graphics, a long battery life and 256GB of storage. Comes with controllers and 3 months of free gaming!
A beautiful set of 8 large mugs
