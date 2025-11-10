Visible Angels Silent Auction

Visible Angels Inc

Gift basket for men item
Gift basket for men
$250

Work over $300! A collection of bespoke items for men, perfect as a gift for a loved one. Includes: Conair trimmer, Gucci perfume, Hugo Boss perfume, and more! Picture is illustrative. Actual basket will be different.


Women's Perfume
$50

Barraq al Oud, 100ml, Middle Eastern perfume

Kate Spade Bracelet Trio
$75

A trio of black and white Kate Space bracelets. Medium sized. A perfect gift!

Pair of Bracelets
$50

A pair of rose gold and ruby coloured bracelets. Medium sized.

Emerald and gold coloured ring
$30

A beautiful and intricate gold coloured ring with an emerald coloured stone. Medium size.

Stetson Cologne
$40

A classic men's cologne. 66.5ml.

Guy Laroche Eau de Toilette
$50

Drakkar Noir, a British perfume for men. 50ml.

Jaguar Eau de Toilette
$50

Ultimate Power perfume for men. 100ml.

Multi Coloured Ring
$50

A stunning gold coloured ring with multi coloured stones, set in a beautiful circulate pattern.

Delicate Earrings
$30

A pair of delicate zircon and blue drop earrings.

Cubic Zirconia Earrings
$35

A pair of cubic zirconia, nickel-free stud earrings from Nordstrom.

Party Earrings
$45

A beautiful pair of champagne coloured, intricate chandelier earrings.

Beautiful Bracelets
$40

A pair of fancy bracelets in emerald colour.

Home Speaker
$40

High quality, wireless charging home speaker with Bluetooth

MAC Mystery Must Haves Box worth over $600!
$300

24 full-sized and mini MAC products! Best-sellers and limited edition items.

Charlotte Tilbury Dream Makeup Box worth over $700!
$300

14 full-sized items for eyes, lips and cheeks.

Gift Basket for Women
$200

Worth over $250! A beautiful basket filled with goodies for the ladies! Items include: Elizabeth Arden perfume, clutch, makeup, false lashes, skin products and more! Pic is for illustrative purposes only. Actual basket and items will differ.

Comfy weighted blanket - 48"x72"
$40

15 lb weight. A must-have for winter!

Beautiful Queen size bed in a bag set
$80

Queen size

Classic three piece Queen size quilt set
$50

Queen size

Modern three piece King size quilt set
$50

King size

Two comfy pillows - standard size
$40

Lavender-infused

Memory gel pillow - Standard size
$40

Pillow with cooling gel

Acupuncture Session
$50

A 1-hour session with a licensed professional.

Wireless car charger
$20

Good for iPhones and Samsungs. Auto clamping.

Makeup Session!
$120

Party makeup session from a professional makeup artist. Worth over $150.

@beautybysabiha

VR Headset with Controllers!
$500

The latest in gaming innovation, this wireless virtual reality headset (Meta Quest 3S) has amazing graphics, a long battery life and 256GB of storage. Comes with controllers and 3 months of free gaming!

Set of 8 Mugs
$35

A beautiful set of 8 large mugs

