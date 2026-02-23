Vision A&C (Art and Culture)

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Vision A&C (Art and Culture)

Vision A&C (Art and Culture)'s Memberships

The Spark
$2

Renews monthly

A small flame that starts something meaningful.


By becoming a Spark, you help ignite opportunities for artists and creative voices in our community. Your monthly support may be simple, but it’s powerful — every movement begins with a spark.

The Flame
$5

Renews monthly

Keeping the fire alive.


As a Flame, you actively sustain our projects, events, and creative initiatives. In addition to supporting our cause, Flame members are automatically entered into our Exclusive raffle for a chance to win prizes! Your support ensures our impact stays bright and steady.

The Lighthouse
$12

Renews monthly

The ultimate beacon of support. Lighthouse members provide the guidance and strenght our cause depends on. As our highest tier of support, you will receive:

  • Automatic entry into our Exclusive raffle.
  • 15% discount on all drinks at our events.
  • The pride of being a primary pillar of our community.




Add a donation for Vision A&C (Art and Culture)

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!