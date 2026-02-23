Vision A&C (Art and Culture)'s Memberships

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Renews monthly
A small flame that starts something meaningful.
By becoming a Spark, you help ignite opportunities for artists and creative voices in our community. Your monthly support may be simple, but it’s powerful — every movement begins with a spark.
Renews monthly
Keeping the fire alive.
As a Flame, you actively sustain our projects, events, and creative initiatives. In addition to supporting our cause, Flame members are automatically entered into our Exclusive raffle for a chance to win prizes! Your support ensures our impact stays bright and steady.
Renews monthly
The ultimate beacon of support. Lighthouse members provide the guidance and strenght our cause depends on. As our highest tier of support, you will receive:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!