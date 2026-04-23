Visions Camp's Silent Auction

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Full Day Tattoo of your choice by David SC. A skilled tattoo artist who specializes in all things spooky and chaotic. @David_sc_blackink
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Alex Leriche is a talented cosmetic tattoo artist who helps people feel more comfortable in their own skin through skilled tattoos and skin regeneration. She magically camouflages scars, creates the cutest hyper-realistic freckles and brings a natural blush to lips permanently. @velvetmyst.dermo
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A talented tooth gem artist for 3 years, Ms. Baby and the Gems has been exploring her creative side by making smiles everywhere sparkle in a unique way with the help of Swarovski crystals ✨ @msbabyandthegems
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A talented Montreal based machine tattoo artist who often creatively uses bold colours to make his art come to life. @louzink
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Platforme 6610 is an inviting community focused NDG gym. Their memberships include varying fitness classes, access to saunas, and clean, brand new equipment. If you're looking for some extra guidance, they have a great team of trainers, athletic therapists, massage therapists and kinesiologists to help you. @platforme6610
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Welcome to A\Maze Montreal, where reality bends, time twists, and adventure calls. Step into a world of daring quests and enigmatic challenges, where every door opens to a story waiting to be unraveled.
Our immersive escape games are more than just puzzles—they’re gateways to other realms, where your courage, wit, and teamwork will be put to the ultimate test. Locations: Plateau, Atwater, Old Port, Hochelaga, Kirkland, Pointe-Claire. @amazemontreal
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Each piece is unique and carefully handcrafted, guaranteeing unparalleled quality and authenticity. Due to this artisanal process, there may be slight variations in the dimensions and glaze colors of each mug. These natural differences add to the charm and singularity of each creation, making each mug a true work of art. @monokiini
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Ice coffee cup with a heart shaped hole for a straw. Each piece is unique and carefully handcrafted, guaranteeing unparalleled quality and authenticity. Due to this artisanal process, there may be slight variations in the dimensions and glaze coloors of each mug. These natural differences add to the charm and singularity of each creation, making each mug a true work of art. @monokiini
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Samnapbeauty is a creative Montreal-based nail technician with over 7 years of experience under her belt. As she has grown her business and skills, she has accumulated quite the portfolio of unique and fun nail designs using builder gel on natural nails. @samnapbeauty
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Handcrafted ballpoint pen by Designs Kasanova made out of varnished African Mahogany and Canadian-made hardware. No stains were used so that this natural wood will darken beautifully as it ages with you. Comes with a black and blue ink refill. @designs_kasanova
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Made with lace wood, this secret compartment is perfect for keeping your medication, pre-workout, or any little social necessities by your side. @designs_kasanova
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Dani is a talented artist that mostly hand pokes tattoos. She also offers prints of her art in case you'd like to display her talent on your walls instead of your skin! @dani.l.tattoos
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Size 7.5/8 but can be resized if needed. One of one, sterling silver flower ring by Wild Silver. Each piece is made uniquely for each person, so no two pieces will ever be the same. Solid sterling silver, will never tarnish, and can be worn in the shower.
The width of the flowers are approximately 13mm. (Send email if you want a different width). @wildsilver.ca
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Handmade in solid sterling silver by Wild Silver. Comes with 18 inch sterling silver chain.
Dimensions: 17mm with 7.5mm loop @wildsliver.ca
Starting bid
Handmade in solid sterling silver by Wild Silver. Comes with 18 inch sterling silver chain. Dimensions: 16mm with 7mm loop. @wildsilver.ca
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Handcrafted mini ballpoint pen by Designs Kasanova made out of Brazilian Canary wood and Canadian-made hardware. No stains were used so that this natural wood's tones will deepen and gain some red tones as it ages with you. Comes with a black and blue ink refill. @designs_kasanova
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Handcrafted ballpoint pen made out of Birds Eye Maple wood and Canadian-made hardware. No stains were used so that this natural wood will grow warmer in tone as it ages with you. Comes with a black and blue ink refill. @designs_kasanova
Starting bid
Handcrafted ballpoint pen by Designs Kasanova made out of Brazilian Canary wood and Canadian-made hardware. No stains were used so that this natural wood's tones will deepen and gain some red tones as it ages with you. Comes with a black and blue ink refill. @designs_kasanova
Starting bid
Handmade sun charms on 1cm diameter hoops. Weight: about 1.5gr each earring. Bilak creates precious metal jewelry (sterling silver, gold, and bronze) inspired by artifacts, myths, and rituals. @bilakjewelry
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You can put this $100 gift card towards any of Atelier Melrai's unique accessories that are sure to bring all the wonder and whimsy to your life. @ateliermelrai
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!