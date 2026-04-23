Visions Camp's Silent Auction

Welcome to A\Maze Montreal, where reality bends, time twists, and adventure calls. Step into a world of daring quests and enigmatic challenges, where every door opens to a story waiting to be unraveled.

Our immersive escape games are more than just puzzles—they’re gateways to other realms, where your courage, wit, and teamwork will be put to the ultimate test. Locations: Plateau, Atwater, Old Port, Hochelaga, Kirkland, Pointe-Claire. @ amazemontreal