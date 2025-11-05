Vita Centre's Trivia Night Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Contains: 3 frames, 1 plaque, 6 binder rings, 2 metal photo hangers, 12 papers, 2 punch-out letter sheets, 1 rub-on sheet, 4 mini brads, 1 bookplate, 24" ribbon, 1 instruction booklet
Gylmnis Exercise Ball (Rose Gold, 65cm) Model: YB-01.
From the Sara D. Ward Collection (ideal for hallway, bathroom, children's room+)
Contains: 20 pre-designed 12x12" pages, 1 sheet of 3D embellishments, 1 sheet of caption stickers, 10 protective page sleeves
TD Backpack, First aid kit
Text: Three Generations; Children are born, traditions are passed, the love continues on
Contains: 1 Pitcher & 1 Filter (NSF-certified to reduce 53 contaminants, fills in 34 seconds)
Loons -FR (Lt. Green)
Body Fat Analyzer & Scale with Body Water Function, Model# SC-515
Contains: post-bound album w/ pg. protectors, 12 pre-printed/pre-stitched pages, 12 patterned papers, 4 solid papers, 8 self-adhesive journaling blocks, 16 cardstock stickers, 5 self-adhesive chipboard titles, instruction booklet
7" Wide, 1GB Built-in Memory
Stores up to 3200 Images on 512MB Internal Memory (800 x 600 pixel resolution with 4:3 aspect ratio)
Includes: Extra-wide slots with high-lift lever, 7 toast shade settings, pull out crumb tray, 3 functions (bagel, frozen, cancel)
Yeti Rambler, Tea, Hot chocolate
Nutrient Extraction & Perfectly Crushed Ice. Includes: 2 NINJA 590mL CUPS with spout lids, Pro extractor blades.
Includes: 160 Colours + 1 Blender, Model No: Oahu-01 Chisel & Fine
Features: 12 Amp motor for clearing tough debris, Performance up to 450 cfm and 260 mph, Tool-free change convenience: easily convert from blower to vacuum and mulcher with tool-free change, Comfort during use
For large areas up to 2000m^2, fully weatherized for all-weather operation
Fits 9" pizza, 4 toast slices, even toast technology, 5 cooking functions (bake, boil, toast, air fry, keep warm)
Fits 9" pizza, 4 toast slices, even toast technology, 5 cooking functions (bake, boil, toast, air fry, keep warm)
(2)18oz Yeti Rambler
Prosecco Basket, Wine glasses, Cheese board
Runs up to 3 nights without refilling, Virtually silent operation, Low power consumption, Variable spray control for large & small rooms, Automatic humidity control.
Fine Bone China, Designed by Charles Noke (White bulldog figurine with the Canadian flag)
13 in 1 Soft Serve and Ice Cream Machine. Includes: Motor base, (2) 16oz CREAMI swirl pints, dispensing lid, outer bowl and lid, creamerizer paddle, pull-out drip tray, 30+ recipe inspiration guide.
Key features: Crystal Processor 4k, MetalStream Design, Samsung Knox Security, Endless Free Content
(UN50U7900FFXZC)
