Vita Centre's Trivia Night Silent Auction

Colorbok Hanging Frame Kit - Holiday Rhapsody
$5

Starting bid

Contains: 3 frames, 1 plaque, 6 binder rings, 2 metal photo hangers, 12 papers, 2 punch-out letter sheets, 1 rub-on sheet, 4 mini brads, 1 bookplate, 24" ribbon, 1 instruction booklet

Glymnis Yoga Ball
$10

Starting bid

Gylmnis Exercise Ball (Rose Gold, 65cm) Model: YB-01.

Treasure it Photo Night Light (2 pieces)
$10

Starting bid

From the Sara D. Ward Collection (ideal for hallway, bathroom, children's room+)

Scrapbook Complete - Friends
$10

Starting bid

Contains: 20 pre-designed 12x12" pages, 1 sheet of 3D embellishments, 1 sheet of caption stickers, 10 protective page sleeves

TD Backpack
$10

Starting bid

TD Backpack, First aid kit

Treasured Memories by Ganz Photo Frame
$10

Starting bid

Text: Three Generations; Children are born, traditions are passed, the love continues on

Clear2O Water Filtration Pitcher
$15

Starting bid

Contains: 1 Pitcher & 1 Filter (NSF-certified to reduce 53 contaminants, fills in 34 seconds)

Plate with Beautiful Imagery
$15

Starting bid

Loons -FR (Lt. Green)

HoMedics Tony Little's Body Express
$15

Starting bid

Body Fat Analyzer & Scale with Body Water Function, Model# SC-515

Chatter Box Album Scrapbook
$15

Starting bid

Contains: post-bound album w/ pg. protectors, 12 pre-printed/pre-stitched pages, 12 patterned papers, 4 solid papers, 8 self-adhesive journaling blocks, 16 cardstock stickers, 5 self-adhesive chipboard titles, instruction booklet


Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt (2 Players)
$15

Starting bid

Samsung Digital Photo Frame
$20

Starting bid

7" Wide, 1GB Built-in Memory

$50 Costco Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Pandigital 8" LCD Digital Photo Frame
$20

Starting bid

Stores up to 3200 Images on 512MB Internal Memory (800 x 600 pixel resolution with 4:3 aspect ratio)


Black+Decker 2-Slice Toaster
$20

Starting bid

Includes: Extra-wide slots with high-lift lever, 7 toast shade settings, pull out crumb tray, 3 functions (bagel, frozen, cancel)

Yeti Rambler Cup Basket
$25

Starting bid

Yeti Rambler, Tea, Hot chocolate

Ninja Nutri-Blender (700watts)
$30

Starting bid

Nutrient Extraction & Perfectly Crushed Ice. Includes: 2 NINJA 590mL CUPS with spout lids, Pro extractor blades.

Ohuhu Alcohol Markers
$30

Starting bid

Includes: 160 Colours + 1 Blender, Model No: Oahu-01 Chisel & Fine

CRAFTSMAN Corded 3-in-1 Leaf Blower, Vacuum, Mulcher (12amp)
$30

Starting bid

Features: 12 Amp motor for clearing tough debris, Performance up to 450 cfm and 260 mph, Tool-free change convenience: easily convert from blower to vacuum and mulcher with tool-free change, Comfort during use


Dynatrap Bug Zapper (2 extra UV bulbs included)
$30

Starting bid

For large areas up to 2000m^2, fully weatherized for all-weather operation

Black+Decker Crisp'nBake 4-Slice Toaster Oven
$35

Starting bid

Fits 9" pizza, 4 toast slices, even toast technology, 5 cooking functions (bake, boil, toast, air fry, keep warm)

$100 Costco Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Yeti Rambler & Coffee Basket
$40

Starting bid

(2)18oz Yeti Rambler

Wine Basket
$40

Starting bid

Prosecco Basket, Wine glasses, Cheese board

Heaven Fresh Digital Ultrasonic Cool & Warm Mist Humidifier
$40

Starting bid

Runs up to 3 nights without refilling, Virtually silent operation, Low power consumption, Variable spray control for large & small rooms, Automatic humidity control.

Royal Doulton International Bulldogs "Rocky"
$50

Starting bid

Fine Bone China, Designed by Charles Noke (White bulldog figurine with the Canadian flag)

Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt (10 Players)
$50

Starting bid

Ninja Swirl Ice Cream Maker
$90

Starting bid

13 in 1 Soft Serve and Ice Cream Machine. Includes: Motor base, (2) 16oz CREAMI swirl pints, dispensing lid, outer bowl and lid, creamerizer paddle, pull-out drip tray, 30+ recipe inspiration guide.

Samsung 50" U7900F Series 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV 2025
$120

Starting bid

Key features: Crystal Processor 4k, MetalStream Design, Samsung Knox Security, Endless Free Content

(UN50U7900FFXZC)

