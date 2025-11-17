Vivaldi Delights

Hosted by
Children under 12 are admitted for FREE! Please add this ticket to reserve your child's seat.
Pre-order your CD to pick up at the concert. Joanna Estelle's album Transmutation features Ewashko Singers performing Songs from the Heavens, 11 sacred pieces for the Ukrainian Catholic liturgy. Joanna Estelle was awarded the Gold Medal for Best of Show for this album in the December 2023 Global Music Awards. The piece Svyatyj Bozhe on the album was also awarded a Silver Medal for Outstanding Achievement in September 2023.
This option will become available after we contact our returning volunteers.
Join us behind the scenes and support an amazing choral event! Assignments include front-of-house, setup, and teardown (please indicate any limitations, e.g. physical mobility). NOTE: front-of-house volunteers may be posted away from the main performance area, but are encouraged to listen in when their duties allow.
