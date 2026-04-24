Saskatoon Mobile Silent Auction for the Voiceless in PH 🐾

All bids must be placed through the official Zeffy auction page. Bids made outside the platform will not be accepted.

You can place bids anytime while the auction is open. The highest valid bid at closing wins the bundle.

Bids must follow the minimum increase set on the Zeffy page.

All bids are final. No cancellations or refunds.

The winning bidder will be automatically confirmed and charged through Zeffy.

Winners will receive details on how to claim or book each item. Some services may require advance booking.

The package can be picked up, or if you’re in Saskatoon, I’m happy to deliver it to you free of charge. Please note that you’ll need to be present for delivery.