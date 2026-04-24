Saskatoon Mobile Silent Auction for the Voiceless in PH 🐾

WHAT'S INCLUDED (OVER $1600 VALUE):
- YXE_Style and Graze - 10 Grazing Cones VOUCHER (x1)
- Makoi Belen Photography - MINI PROFESSIONAL Photography Session (x1)
- Annarose Lo Lash Studio - FULL HYBRID LASH SET (x2)
- Beautified by Hazel Garcia - Classic set of Lashes (x1)
- Joey Amor of Greatway Financial - $50 Petro Canada Gift Cards (x2)
- Gary Huang - $50 Santorini Design Gift Voucher (x1)
- Adee Lo Photos - 1 hour Outdoor Photography Session for Fall (x1)
- MWK Heating & Cooling - $100 gift card from Tim Hortons (x1)
- Oxygen fitness - 1 month pass (x1)
- Neurovesa - Eudopa Suppplement (x1)
- Revitalize Physiotherapy and Rehab - A Voucher for an Initial Physiotherapist Assessment Visit w/ Nirali Patel (x1)
- Vita Beauty Bar - $50 Laser Service Voucher (x1)
- sneaksandlipstick- Operation Game Board (x1) & Dixit Puzzle (x1)
- Be You Laser - Luxury Facial (Consultation, Microdermabrasion, Light Laser Therapy) (x1)
AUCTION RULES:
- How to Participate
All bids must be placed through the official Zeffy auction page. Bids made outside the platform will not be accepted.
- Bidding Process
You can place bids anytime while the auction is open. The highest valid bid at closing wins the bundle.
- Bid Increments
Bids must follow the minimum increase set on the Zeffy page.
- Final Sale
All bids are final. No cancellations or refunds.
- Winner Notification & Payment
The winning bidder will be automatically confirmed and charged through Zeffy.
- Prize Redemption
Winners will receive details on how to claim or book each item. Some services may require advance booking.
The package can be picked up, or if you’re in Saskatoon, I’m happy to deliver it to you free of charge. Please note that you’ll need to be present for delivery.
- Transferability
Some prizes may be transferable depending on the sponsor’s policies. Please confirm directly with the business.
- Expiry of Vouchers
Some coupons or vouchers may have expiration dates. It is the winner’s responsibility to check and use them before they expire.
- Fair Participation
Any fraudulent or suspicious activity may result in disqualification.
- Supporting a Cause
This will help Voiceless No More: Philippines Stray
Animals Foundation to sponsor free spaying and neutering for cats and dogs in the Philippines, helping reduce overpopulation and prevent animal suffering. Even a small action can create a lasting impact on animal welfare.
WHAT'S INCLUDED (OVER $1600 VALUE):
- YXE_Style and Graze - 10 Grazing Cones VOUCHER (x1)
- Makoi Belen Photography - MINI PROFESSIONAL Photography Session (x1)
- Annarose Lo Lash Studio - FULL HYBRID LASH SET (x2)
- Beautified by Hazel Garcia - Classic set of Lashes (x1)
- Joey Amor of Greatway Financial - $50 Petro Canada Gift Cards (x2)
- Gary Huang - $50 Santorini Design Gift Voucher (x1)
- Adee Lo Photos - 1 hour Outdoor Photography Session for Fall (x1)
- MWK Heating & Cooling - $100 gift card from Tim Hortons (x1)
- Oxygen fitness - 1 month pass (x1)
- Neurovesa - Eudopa Suppplement (x1)
- Revitalize Physiotherapy and Rehab - A Voucher for an Initial Physiotherapist Assessment Visit w/ Nirali Patel (x1)
- Vita Beauty Bar - $50 Laser Service Voucher (x1)
- sneaksandlipstick- Operation Game Board (x1) & Dixit Puzzle (x1)
- Be You Laser - Luxury Facial (Consultation, Microdermabrasion, Light Laser Therapy) (x1)
AUCTION RULES:
- How to Participate
All bids must be placed through the official Zeffy auction page. Bids made outside the platform will not be accepted.
- Bidding Process
You can place bids anytime while the auction is open. The highest valid bid at closing wins the bundle.
- Bid Increments
Bids must follow the minimum increase set on the Zeffy page.
- Final Sale
All bids are final. No cancellations or refunds.
- Winner Notification & Payment
The winning bidder will be automatically confirmed and charged through Zeffy.
- Prize Redemption
Winners will receive details on how to claim or book each item. Some services may require advance booking.
The package can be picked up, or if you’re in Saskatoon, I’m happy to deliver it to you free of charge. Please note that you’ll need to be present for delivery.
- Transferability
Some prizes may be transferable depending on the sponsor’s policies. Please confirm directly with the business.
- Expiry of Vouchers
Some coupons or vouchers may have expiration dates. It is the winner’s responsibility to check and use them before they expire.
- Fair Participation
Any fraudulent or suspicious activity may result in disqualification.
- Supporting a Cause
This will help Voiceless No More: Philippines Stray
Animals Foundation to sponsor free spaying and neutering for cats and dogs in the Philippines, helping reduce overpopulation and prevent animal suffering. Even a small action can create a lasting impact on animal welfare.