Hosted by
About this event
This ticket registers one full team of 6 players for the Volleyball Tournament.
Each team is required to purchase one (1) Team Registration ticket.
This ticket is for each additional player added to a team beyond the initial 6 players.
Purchase one Additional Player ticket per extra participant.
This ticket is for spectators only and grants entry to watch the Volleyball Tournament.
Spectator tickets do not include participation in the tournament and are not valid for players.
Each spectator must purchase one (1) Spectator Ticket for entry.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!