Marion Carson Parent Association

Hosted by

Marion Carson Parent Association

About this event

Volunteer for the 2025/2026 Marion Carson Fun Run 5K

5255 Varsity Dr NW

Calgary, AB T3A 1A7, Canada

0800-0930 AM-Set Up
Free

Set up tables, first aid/lost child stations, help set up the stage, etc for the run.


Report to Committee Leads/Set Up Lead

0800-0930 AM-Run Route Set Up
Free

Help to set up cones, signs, First Aid tables etc along the run route.


Report to Committee Leads/Race Route Lead

0845-1015 AM-Racer Check-In Table
Free

Check in registered runners.


Report to Committee Leads/Racer Check-In Lead.

0800-1000 AM-Volunteer/Information Table
Free

Sign in volunteers, hand out instructions/vests, and help to answer any questions from volunteers or participants.


Report to Committee Leads.

1000-1130 AM-Cheerleading/Course Marshalling
Free

You will be assigned a spot along the route to cheer on the runners and direct them further! Bring noisemakers and posters! **The Race STARTS at 10am so you will need to get to the school earlier than 10am to find and get to your station.


Report to Committee Leads/Race Route Lead

1030-1200 PM-Racer Check-In Table
Free

Help to set up post-race items and clean up Racer Check-In after the race has started.


Report to Committee Leads/ Racer Check-In Lead.

1000-1200 PM-Volunteer/Information Table
Free

Sign in volunteers, hand out instructions/vests, and help to answer any questions from volunteers or participants.


Report to Committee Leads.

1000-1330 PM-First Aid and Lost Child Station
Free

Valid first aid certification IS required. Help with any First Aid situations.


Report to Committee Leads/First Aid Lead

1230-1330 Clean Up
Free

Help to clean up garbage on school grounds or along the race route, take down sound equipment and the stage, take down first aid tables, etc., once all runners have completed the race.

A truck may help with the cleanup along the race route, but it is not necessary.


Report to Committee Leads/Set Up Lead

MC Teacher Volunteer
Free

Marion Carson Teachers, please use this for the Fun Run.

Add a donation for Marion Carson Parent Association

$

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