Volunteer for the 2025/2026 Marion Carson Fun Run 5K

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About this event
Set up tables, first aid/lost child stations, help set up the stage, etc for the run.
Report to Committee Leads/Set Up Lead
Help to set up cones, signs, First Aid tables etc along the run route.
Report to Committee Leads/Race Route Lead
Check in registered runners.
Report to Committee Leads/Racer Check-In Lead.
Sign in volunteers, hand out instructions/vests, and help to answer any questions from volunteers or participants.
Report to Committee Leads.
You will be assigned a spot along the route to cheer on the runners and direct them further! Bring noisemakers and posters! **The Race STARTS at 10am so you will need to get to the school earlier than 10am to find and get to your station.
Report to Committee Leads/Race Route Lead
Help to set up post-race items and clean up Racer Check-In after the race has started.
Report to Committee Leads/ Racer Check-In Lead.
Sign in volunteers, hand out instructions/vests, and help to answer any questions from volunteers or participants.
Report to Committee Leads.
Valid first aid certification IS required. Help with any First Aid situations.
Report to Committee Leads/First Aid Lead
Help to clean up garbage on school grounds or along the race route, take down sound equipment and the stage, take down first aid tables, etc., once all runners have completed the race.
A truck may help with the cleanup along the race route, but it is not necessary.
Report to Committee Leads/Set Up Lead
Marion Carson Teachers, please use this for the Fun Run.
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