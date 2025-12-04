Volunteer Gala 2026

About this event
Coat check shift from 4PM to 8PM *This position may come into contact with the smoking area
Coat check shift from 8PM to CLOSE *This position may come into contact with the smoking area
Register and cross reference tickets to guest names. 4:00PM to 6:30PM
Ticket sales for various raffle items. 4:00PM to 7:00PM
Ticket sales for various raffle items. 7:00PM to 10:00PM
Assist guests in finding their table after registration. 4:00PM to 7:00PM
Ensure silent auction items are safe and bidding sheets remain organized. 4:00PM to 7:00pm
Ensure silent auction items are safe and bidding sheets remain organized. 7:00PM to 10:00pm
Ensure silent auction items are safe and bidding sheets remain organized. 10:00pm to CLOSE
Track bidder paddles and signals to auctioneer of current bids. 7:00PM - 11:00PM
Ensure guests have option to pay for items using debit/credit machine (Square Handheld). 4:00pm to 7:00PM
Ensure guests have option to pay for items using debit/credit machine (Square Handheld). 7:00pm to CLOSE
Extra volunteer covering various jobs in case of absences. 4:00PM - 7:00PM
Extra volunteer covering various jobs in case of absences. 7:00PM to 10:00PM
