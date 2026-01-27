Art Gallery Of Regina Inc.

Volunteer: Members' Show & Sale

2420 Elphinstone St

Regina, SK S4T 7S7, Canada

Wayfinding
Greet artists and attendees, and point them where they need to go.

Moving Artwork
This requires the lifting and carrying of art work.

Checking In/Out
Check artists and works against a checklist.

Installation
This can include: moving artwork, hanging, measuring, labelling, marking and more (in teams).

Hospitality
This can include the set-up, refreshment, and tear down of snacks and drinks.

Clean-up
This can include removal of garbage, sweeping or mopping, dishes, etc.

