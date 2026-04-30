École élémentaire La Mosaïque

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École élémentaire La Mosaïque

About this event

Volunteer Registration - FC 2026

80 Queensdale Ave

East York, ON M4J 1Y3, Canada

General Volunteer
Free

Open to helping anywhere? choose this option.

Event Set-up (8 AM - 10:30 AM)
Free

Help set up the event and related equipment.

BBQ Station
Free

Help with the BBQ during the event (set-up, ordering, cooking, distribution, clean up)

Food Stands
Free

Help with food stands (Bake sale/Freezies/drinks) during the event.

Games and Activities
Free

Help run the games and activities such as bouncy castles, mini fête champêtre, water games, ball games and more!

Face Painting Station
Free

Volunteers needed to give children their choice of select face paint styles. All materials provided.

Main Ticket Line
Free

Help sell and distribute tickets at the main ticket booth.

Info Booth (NEW)
Free

Provide assistance and information to guests and volunteers.

Tombola (Raffle)
Free

Help us decorate the Tombola baskets before the event or run the Tombola station on June 13th.

French Book Sale
Free

Help us organize our French books before the event or sell them on June 13th.

Event tear Down (1 PM - 3 PM)
Free

Help take down all the installations and clean up the site.

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