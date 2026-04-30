Volunteer Registration - FC 2026

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About this event
Open to helping anywhere? choose this option.
Help set up the event and related equipment.
Help with the BBQ during the event (set-up, ordering, cooking, distribution, clean up)
Help with food stands (Bake sale/Freezies/drinks) during the event.
Help run the games and activities such as bouncy castles, mini fête champêtre, water games, ball games and more!
Volunteers needed to give children their choice of select face paint styles. All materials provided.
Help sell and distribute tickets at the main ticket booth.
Provide assistance and information to guests and volunteers.
Help us decorate the Tombola baskets before the event or run the Tombola station on June 13th.
Help us organize our French books before the event or sell them on June 13th.
Help take down all the installations and clean up the site.
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