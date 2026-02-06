Volunteer Registration - General interest

Hosted by
About this event
Join us to help with our website, social media, media design, event management, and much more.
Join the team that manage our donations, expenses, and financial reporting.
Join the team that receives the most unique questions. If you have any legal background, this is your happy place.
Background in HR? Yes! We have a place for you too.
I guess the challenges of our butterflies touched your heard, eh?
What a difference between Madagascar and Canada when we think of water resources. If that called your attention, we got you a spot to help.
Immigrants in many cases are refugees. If that is close to your heart, you will feel good helping refugees in Malawi.
If you are willing anything and everything, this is your role. We always need a hand and would love to count with you.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!