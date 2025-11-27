Volunteer Sign Up

Trivia Night Volunteer
Help with snacks, raffle, admissions, runner, and set-up/take-down!

Date: January 31, 2026

Family Day
Help out at one of our Family Day activities around the Niagara region!

Date: Monday, February 16, 2026

Saturday Drama educator support person
Assist Artist Educators in delivering educational drama classes and/or camps to children ages 2-14 in various locations in the Niagara Region.

Events Assistant
Help out at one of our various activities and events around the Niagara region!

Office Administration
Assist with various administrative tasks in the office!

Bingo Volunteer
Assist with a 2-hour shift at Delta Bingo. This mainly involves small tasks like tucking in chairs and wiping down machines, and representing Carousel Players with a friendly smile!

*Further training required.

