Autism Family Friends

Hosted by

Autism Family Friends

About this event

Volunteer sign up: AFF x WS Toy Drive

3535 Sawmill Cres

Vancouver, BC V5S, Canada

Lobby Door & Entry at venue
Free

Letting guests into the building and fobbing them up the elevator and letting people into the venue, and showing them around.

Toy Intake & Sorting
Free

 Help receive, check, and organize toy donations.

Pricing & Display Setup
Free

Price toys and arrange displays to make the space inviting and festive.

Photo Helpers
Free

Assist families in line, manage photo props

Arts and Craft Station
Free

Support kids at the arts and crafts table with simple creative activities and sensory-friendly fun. Help keep materials organized and the space welcoming.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!