Volunteer sign up: AFF x WS Toy Drive

About this event
Letting guests into the building and fobbing them up the elevator and letting people into the venue, and showing them around.
Help receive, check, and organize toy donations.
Price toys and arrange displays to make the space inviting and festive.
Assist families in line, manage photo props
Support kids at the arts and crafts table with simple creative activities and sensory-friendly fun. Help keep materials organized and the space welcoming.
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